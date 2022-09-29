Who is Taina Williams? Age, children, partner, career, profiles, net worth

Taina Williams is the epitome of children trying to make a name for themselves despite having celebrity parents. She is celebrity Emily Bustamante's daughter. In addition, her stepfather is renowned American hip hop rapper Fabolous, but the young star has managed to create content and fame for herself.

Who is Taina Williams? She is a-24-year-old American model, reality television personality, and social media star. Her beauty and talent have earned her many fans on her Instagram page, coupled with the fact that she is in a relationship with the famous American rapper G Herbo.

Taina Williams's profile summary and bio

Full name Taina Williams Gender Female Date of birth 1st April 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurement in inches 36-26-36 Shoe size 6 US Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Emily Bustamante Siblings 3 Marital status Engaged Partner G Herbo Children 2 School Dwight Morrow High School College/University Local University Profession Model, reality television personality, social media influencer Instagram $6 million Social media handle Instagram

Background information

Taina Williams was born in New York, United States. Her mother, Emily Bustamante, is an a-41-year-old famous fashion designer and reality TV personality. Emily is best known for her appearance in the first two seasons of Love and Hip Hop: New York in 2011 and Chrissy & Mr Jones.

However, Taina Williams does not reveal her biological father's name but is on good terms with him, as shown in one of her Instagram posts.

How old is Taina Williams?

Taina Williams's age is 24 years. She was born on 1st April 1998 and has a Zodiac sign of Aries. She has a multiracial ethnicity of Afro-American with an American nationality because her parents have African, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico ancestors.

Tiana's passion for the fashion industry began when she was young, and she pursued the dream after graduating from school. Photo: @latainax3 (modified by author)

She attended Dwight Morrow High School for her high school education and also graduated from a local university in the United States, though the particular name is unknown.

At the age of three, Taina Williams's parents separated. After the divorce, her mother started dating top American rapper John David Jackson, also known by his stage name Fabolous in 2002. The hip-hop rapper is known for his major hits like So Into You, Sweet Dream, and Ghetto Fabolous. He has also worked with top record labels like Def jam, Desert Storm, and Elektra.

Taina's mother and stepfather have been dating for almost two decades and have three children. Taina Williams's half brothers are Johan and Jonas. Her half-sister, Journey Isabella, was recently born in 2020.

Taina Williams's career

The Instagram model had a thing for modelling and fashion from childhood and began her pursuit in it immediately after she graduated from school.

Taina later got her first job as a model with a fitness and health brand, Teami Blends. Then, she started promoting fashion brands and products for top companies.

As a reality television personality, she also appeared in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York with her mother. She supported her mother as an American rapper's wife in the show.

Taina has a Tik Tok account with numerous fans and a verified Instagram page where she has 2.7 million followers.

Who is Taina to G Herbo?

She is the fiancee of G Herbo or Lil Herb, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III. He is a prominent singer and rapper from Chicago, Illinois, USA, and is signed to Machine entertainment group.

When did G Herbo get with Taina?

They started dating in 2019 when they made it public on their Instagram pages. However, G Herbo's ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher stated that they started dating in 2018 when she was still in a relationship with the rapper.

G Herbo had his first child and son, Yoshohn Santana, with Ariana. So far, Taina Williams's children with G Herbo are Essex Williams Wright, born on 27th May 2021, and a girl child named Emmy Love Wright, delivered on 17th May 2022. They engaged shortly after the birth of their son.

Is Taina Williams related to Fabolous?

Yes, she is the stepdaughter of Fabolous. Though not legally married to her mother, they have been in a long relationship. Taina and the prominent rapper have a good relationship as they showcase pictures of themselves on the internet.

Net worth

According to Exact Net Worth's website, Taina Williams's net worth is estimated to be $6 million. The young star generated this money from her modelling career and promotion of fashion brands.

Taina Williams is an independent young lady who not only capitalises on her parents' financial and social affluence but decides to make something meaningful from it. As a result, she has gradually worked to stardom at a young age while ensuring she remains relevant to her fans.

