Top 15 best high schools in Johannesburg, Gauteng in 2023

Quality education is one of the most valuable things any parent can give their child. Johannesburg is one of the cities with some of the greatest educational institutions. The best high schools in Johannesburg are known for providing optimal learning conditions and are staffed with qualified teachers.

Best high schools in Johannesburg.

Parents are constantly looking for the best institutions to take their children to. A good quality education paves the way for a bright future. The best high schools in Johannesburg ensure all learners achieve their academic and non-academic potential.

Best high schools in Johannesburg in 2023

Check out the list of the best schools in Gauteng's City of Johannesburg.

15. Holy Family College

Location: 40 Oxford Rd, Parktown

40 Oxford Rd, Parktown Contact: +27 11 486 1104

+27 11 486 1104 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

Holy Family College is a mixed Catholic school situated on Oxford Road in Parktown. CAPS and IEB academic curricula are followed, and Grade 12 write the IEB NSC examinations.

All teachers are encouraged to remain life-long learners. The institution also has a preschool and a preparatory School.

14. Athlone Boys High School

Location: 70 Bezuidenhout Avenue - Bezuidenhout

70 Bezuidenhout Avenue - Bezuidenhout Contact: +27 11 618 3538

+27 11 618 3538 Gender: Boys

Boys Type: Private

Athlone Boys' High School is a boys-only high school located on Bezuidenhout Avenue. Lawyer George Bizos, musician Johnny Clegg, and businessman Sol Kerzner are among the notable alums of this institution.

13. St Andrew's School for Girls

Location: St Andrew's Ave, Senderwood, Germiston, 2145,

St Andrew's Ave, Senderwood, Germiston, 2145, Contact: (011) 453 9408

(011) 453 9408 Gender: Girls

Girls Type: Private

St Andrew's School for Girls is one of the best private high schools in Johannesburg. The institution moulds grounded, accomplished, and confident young women. Teachers are encouraged to offer a challenging yet imaginative education that extends beyond the classroom.

Best high schools in Johannesburg.

12. Northcliff High School

Location: Blackheath

Blackheath Contact: +27 11 476 1544

+27 11 476 1544 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

Northcliff High School is one of the top-performing schools in Gauteng. The institution is focused on developing a child by offering a balance of academics, cultural activities, and sports. The school was established in 1969 and offers a secure, disciplined, and caring environment for learners.

11. Kingsmead College

Location: Melrose

Melrose Contact: +27 11 731 7300

+27 11 731 7300 Gender: Girls

Girls Type: Private

Kingsmead College is a leading Christian girls' institution situated on beautiful grounds in Melrose. It encourages girls to take risks to grow in confidence and courage. The girls are taught the importance of academics, cultural activities, community service, and sports.

10. St Peter's College

Location: Off Maxwell Dr, Sunninghill, Sandton

Off Maxwell Dr, Sunninghill, Sandton Contact: +27 (0)11 807 5315

+27 (0)11 807 5315 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

St Peter's College is an Anglican day high school. It is one of the leading independent schools in the country. It has norms and values that have been maintained since it was established. Every individual child’s potential is achieved through exposure to various academic, sporting, creative, cultural, and community activities.

9. St Stithians College

Location: Border of Sandton and Randburg

Border of Sandton and Randburg Contact: +27 (0)11 577 6000

+27 (0)11 577 6000 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

St Stithians College has a boys' college and a girls' college. The colleges follow the Methodist ethos and are guided by a value framework richly engrained in their identity. All staff members are committed to offering an excellent curriculum, ensuring all students get the best education.

Best high schools in Johannesburg.

Source: UGC

8. Beaulieu College

Location: 107 Maple Rd, Kyalami AH, Midrand

107 Maple Rd, Kyalami AH, Midrand Contact: 011 468 2114

011 468 2114 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

Beaulieu College allows all learners to explore and fulfil their talents. The environment is caring, innovative, and stimulating. The institution is a member of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) and the Independent Examination Board (IEB).

7. Lycée Jules Verne

Location: Cnr Bauhinia Road &, Cestrum Ave, Morningside Ext.40, Sandton,

Cnr Bauhinia Road &, Cestrum Ave, Morningside Ext.40, Sandton, Contact: +27 (0)11 884 8936/ +27 (0)10 025 0956

+27 (0)11 884 8936/ +27 (0)10 025 0956 Gender: Boys and girls

Boys and girls Type: Private

Lycée Jules Verne is a French international school whose main campus is located in Sandton, South Africa. The school is adapted to this era. It favours modern languages, culture, and general knowledge. All students are taught to be accountable and responsible.

6. Barnato Park High School

Location: Berea

Berea Contact: +27 12 348 1221

+27 12 348 1221 Gender: Girls

Girls Type: Public

Barnato Park High School is one of the best public high schools in Johannesburg. It was built on the site of the mansion that had been designed for Barney Barnato, a mining millionaire. The institution offers quality education to all learners and nurtures their talents and abilities.

5. Horizon High School

Location: 9-13 Pieter Wessels St, Stafford

9-13 Pieter Wessels St, Stafford Contact: 011 434 52 34

011 434 52 34 Gender: Boys

Boys Type: Private

At Horizon High School, students are supported and encouraged to be the best version of themselves. Empathy, critical thinking, and self-direction are also encouraged. This institution was established by Horizon Educational Trust.

Best high schools in Gauteng. Photo: pexels.com, @Andy Barbour

Source: UGC

4. Parktown Boys’ High School

Location: Parktown

Parktown Contact: (011) 642 4531

(011) 642 4531 Gender: Boys

Boys Type: Public

At Parktown Boys’ High School, all boys are encouraged to practice honesty, integrity, gentlemanly conduct, tolerance, empathy, respect, and self-discipline. The institution's matric classes have achieved a pass rate of 98-100%, making it one of the top public high schools in Gauteng.

3. Parktown High School for Girls

Location: 55 Tyrone Ave, Parkview

55 Tyrone Ave, Parkview Contact: 011 593 5900

011 593 5900 Gender: Girls

Girls Type: Public

Parktown High School for Girls supports all students to reach for the stars. The school is situated in a peaceful area and maintains a healthy balance of tradition and discipline. Teachers use a progressive approach to contemporary education.

2. Roedean School

Location: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown

Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown Contact: +27 11 647 3202

+27 11 647 3202 Gender: Girls

Girls Type: Private

Roedean School for Girls is a private boarding school for girls situated in the suburb of Parktown. Education is offered in English. The institution has a longstanding heritage and an exceptional reputation.

1. St John's College

Location: St David Rd, Houghton Estate

St David Rd, Houghton Estate Contact: 010 492 0300

010 492 0300 Gender: Boys

Boys Type: Private

St John's College is a leading Christian school founded in 1898. The institution accepts boys from pre-preparatory, preparatory, and college. Girls are only accepted in The Bridge Nursery School and sixth form.

What is the most prestigious high school in SA?

The most prestigious institutions include Hilton College, St. Andrew’s School, Marist Brothers School, Oakham School, St. John’s College, Swiss International Academy Zurich, and The Hill Foundation.

What is the #1 high school in America?

The top American high schools include Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Carnegie Vanguard High School, Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School, Design and Architecture Senior High School, and Gilbert Classical Academy.

What is the most elite private high school?

Some of the most elite private high schools in the world are Westminister School in London, School for Advanced Studies in America, The Davidson Academy of Nevada, and Academic Magnet High School.

Are there cheap high schools in Johannesburg?

Yes, there are affordable high schools in the city of Johannesburg. Generally, public schools are cheaper than private ones.

Which are the best art high schools in Johannesburg?

Some of top-rated art schools in Johannesburg are Espoir Academy, Greenside High School, Helen O'Grady Drama Academy, National School of the Arts (NSA), and Taal-International School Johannesburg.

The best high schools in Johannesburg are designed and equipped for optimal learning and teaching. These institutions offer high-quality education and a wide array of extracurricular activities.

