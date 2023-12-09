List of private nursing schools in Durban: top 10 list

Which colleges offer nursing in Durban? Nursing schools play a crucial role in preparing individuals for careers in nursing. Finding private nursing schools in Durban often involves considering various factors such as accreditation, program offerings, location, and admission requirements.

If you want to pursue a profession in nursing in Durban, it takes more than passion, patience, and thick skin, as you will need a lot of dedication to learn. You must complete a nursing degree at one of the private nursing colleges in KZN.

Top 10 private nursing schools in Durban

Durban is located in the Eastern part of South Africa and is also known as the third most populous city in the country. This comprehensive list of Durban's best private nursing colleges provides ideas of where to get the best training to kick-start your nursing profession.

1. Chatsmed Candlelight Nursing school

This is one of the leading well-known private nursing institutions in Durban and was accredited in 1997 by the South African Nursing Council (SANC). Chatsmed Candlelight typically offers nursing programs, including primary nursing education and training.

Location: Chatsworth, Durban, South Africa.

Chatsworth, Durban, South Africa. Phone: +27 31 401 7776

+27 31 401 7776 Email: info@chatsmednursing.co.za

info@chatsmednursing.co.za Website: candlelightnursingschool.co.za

2. Gandhi Mandela Nursing Academy

This is an institution that goes beyond theories. The academy provides the health industry with competent and qualified nurses, enhancing the overall quality of patient care.

Location : Durban Central

: Durban Central Address: 52 Ismail C Meer St, Durban Central

3. Netcare Education Durban

The college is under the Netcare Group and has become a leader in training healthcare professionals in South Africa. Some courses they offer include maternity nursing, Critical care nursing, and Operation room skills, among others.

Location: Durban North

Durban North Address: Block C95, Umhlanga Rocks Dr, 4016, South Africa

4. JMM Nursing school

JMM is another centre for excellence where you can get the best training to start your nursing career. It was founded in 1994.

Location: Durban Central

Durban Central Address: 537 Dr A B Xuma St, Durban Central, 4001, South Africa

5. Charles Johnson Memorial Campus

Charles Johnson Memorial Nursing Training Centre was established in the late 1960s, and by 1990, it was a full-fledged nursing college.

Location: Durban

Durban Address: Nqutu, 3135, South Africa

6. Hlengisizwe Nursing School

Hlengisizwe private education and training institution is in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal. They ensure the students analyse, synthesise and utilise knowledge to advance nursing practice.

Address: section, Ithala Industrial Park, 12, Umlazi V, Durban, 4031, South Africa

section, Ithala Industrial Park, 12, Umlazi V, Durban, 4031, South Africa Phone: +27 67 154 9777

7. South African Academy of Health (SAAH)

This academy was established in Durban in 2010 and offers professional healthcare assistant training. SAAH is committed to promoting quality training programmes establishing and maintaining partnerships in the health care industry.

Location : Durban Central

: Durban Central Address : Suite 1302, 13th Floor, Nedbank House, 30 Albert Street (Ingcuce Street)

: Suite 1302, 13th Floor, Nedbank House, 30 Albert Street (Ingcuce Street) Tel: 031 811 0767/ 086 585 2552/ 082 051 5946

8. Damelin Nursing School

Damelin is a top learning facility and offers a wide range of courses, among them nursing. With a rich heritage of delivering quality, career-focused education for almost 80 years, Damelin is committed to helping you achieve academic excellence.

Address : 325 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban City

: 325 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban City Tel: 086 142 2720

086 142 2720 Email: durban@damelin.co.za

9. Michaelmas College

Michaelmas is a private FET College that offers quality training focusing on health and social development courses. The institution draws its capacity from the diverse experience and expertise of its facilitators and lecturers, making it one of the best nursing colleges in Pietermaritzburg.

Address : 126 Langalibalele St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201, South Africa

: 126 Langalibalele St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201, South Africa Phone: +27 33 345 8037

10. The Bethsaida Hospital Nursing School

The Bethsaida Hospital Nursing School offers accredited training in a safe and secure environment. The institution has a well-equipped simulation laboratory where you can practice your nursing skills.

Address : Main Road, Bethesda, South Africa

: Main Road, Bethesda, South Africa Phone: +27 35 595 3100

Considerations when looking for a nursing school

Choosing the right nursing school is crucial in your journey to becoming a nurse. Here are some key considerations to keep in mind when looking for a nursing school:

Accreditation

Ensure that the nursing school is accredited by the relevant accrediting bodies or nursing councils. Accreditation ensures that the program meets quality standards.

Program offerings

Look for schools that offer the type of nursing program you are interested in, whether a diploma, bachelor's, or master's degree.

Location

Consider the location of the school and whether it is convenient for you. Some private nursing schools may have multiple campuses.

Facilities and resources

Check the facilities and resources available, including laboratories, clinical practice opportunities, and support services.

Reputation

Research the nursing school's reputation by reading reviews and testimonials or seeking professional recommendations.

Admission requirements

Understand the admission requirements, including academic qualifications, entrance exams, and other prerequisites.

Cost and financial aid

Consider the cost of tuition and any available financial aid or scholarship opportunities.

How do I apply to Ann Latsky Nursing College?

This prestigious institution is located in Johannesburg, South Africa and is dedicated to training competent and compassionate nurses. It was established in 1951 and offers the following courses:

Child Nursing Science

Community Nursing Science

Clinical Assessment, Treatment, and Care

Critical Nursing Science

Operating Nursing Science

Advanced Midwifery and Neonatal Care

Orthopedic Nursing Science

Ophthalmic Nursing Science

One-Year Midwifery Nursing Science

How to apply:

Visit the college's official website. Pay the registration fee. Upload a certified copy of your photo ID. Upload your exam results for final grades for grade 12. If you cannot apply online, you may print the forms and mail them to the Admissions Office.

How much is the application fee for the Ukwazi School of Nursing?

Ukwazi School of Nursing has its main campus in Roodepoort, Gauteng, South Africa, and a Sub-Campus in Potchefstroom, North West Province. If you are looking forward to joining the institution, an application fee of R2500 is payable.

Which nursing course is best in South Africa?

South Africa offers a range of nursing courses at different levels of education. Here are some several nursing courses you can pursue:

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing - Psychiatric nurses specialise in mental health care.

Oncology nursing – They take care of cancer patients.

Nurse Anesthetist - Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are specialised in administering anaesthesia.

Above is a list of the ten private nursing schools in Durban from which you can train. Nursing is one of the most notable healthcare professions, and nurses make a good income helping and treating people.

