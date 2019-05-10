20 best small SUVs in South Africa and their prices in 2022

Popularly known as crossovers, small SUVs strike the perfect balance between the excellent handling of small cars and the utility and high seating position synonymous with large SUVs. This explains why numerous automakers now have several crossover models in their lineup. Which are the best small SUVs in South Africa, and how much do they cost?

Some of the top small SUVs in South Africa. Photo: getty.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The modern-day crossover SUV is perfect for different types of customers. Everyone from the typical urban worker to the outdoor adventurer can appreciate the utility, fuel economy, and luggage capacity of a small SUV.

The best small SUVs in South Africa in 2022

Here is a look at the 20 best crossovers in South Africa today.

20. Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008 compact SUV car on display at Brussels Expo on JANUARY 09, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R429,900

From R429,900 Engine size: 1.2-litre

The Peugeot 2008 is a hugely popular compact crossover SUV manufactured by the French automaker Peugeot. The model was unveiled in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show and has since sold quite well in global markets. The 2008 model sits below the 3008 in the company’s SUV lineup.

19. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Photo: @cherypaarl

Source: Instagram

Price : From R369,900

: From R369,900 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The Chery Tiggo is among the most popular models in the Chinese carmaker’s lineup. The Tiggo was unavailable in the South African market for a while before making a huge comeback. It can now be found in more than 30 dealerships across the country.

18. Audi Q3

An Audi AG Q3 vehicle is displayed during the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo: Natan Dvir

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R696,100

From R696,100 Engine size: 1.4-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel

The Audi Q3 has been among the best-selling small SUVs in South Africa for several years now. The current model has a traverse-mounted, turbocharged engine and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. In addition, this compact SUV also features Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive to conquer challenging terrains such as snow and mud.

17. Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross crossover SUV on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R604,900

From R604,900 Engine size: 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel

The Citroën C5 Aircross is a small SUV produced by the French automaker Citroen. The model has been in production since 2017 after being unveiled as a concept car at the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show. Besides the frugal base petrol and diesel engines, this vehicle also comes in an optional plug-in hybrid variant.

16. Ford EcoSport

Ford Ecosport subcompact crossover luxury suv front view on display at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R264,783

From R264,783 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The Ford EcoSport is among the cheapest crossover SUVs one can purchase in South Africa. The model was originally built in Brazil before its production was expanded to other factories in Russia, Thailand, India, and Romania. The vehicle comes equipped with numerous safety, convenience, and entertainment features.

15. KIA Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos SX is on display at the 112th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 6, 2020. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R504,995

From R504,995 Engine size: 1.6-litre

The Kia Seltos was first manufactured in 2019 and has since become one of the best-selling small SUVs in South Africa. The model is positioned between the larger KIA Sportage and the smaller KIA Soul. The Seltos comes with a heads-up display as standard and KIA’s renowned built-in air purifier with active air quality monitoring.

14. Haval Jolion

The Haval Jolion. Photo: @haval_jolion

Source: Instagram

Price: From R309,900

From R309,900 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The Haval Jolion is one of the best-selling Chinese compact SUVs in South Africa. The vehicle has been in production since 2020 and comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that outputs 156 brake horsepower. It also features a 7-speed transmission coupled to a four-wheel-drive system.

13. Honda CR-V

The 2020 Honda Motor Co. CR-V hybrid compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) is displayed at the AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Photo: Kyle Grillot

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R799,900

From R799,900 Engine size: 1.6-litre

This compact crossover SUV has been manufactured by the Japanese automaker Honda since 1996. It is built on the company’s Honda Civic platform but with an SUV body design. The CR-V sits between the smaller HR-V and the larger Honda Passport/Pilot.

12. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai CRETA during its global launch on July 21, 2015 in New Delhi, India. Photo: Manoj Verma

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R510,500

From R510,500 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The Hyundai Creta is also known as the Hyundai ix25, depending on the market country and origin country. It is a good-selling subcompact crossover SUV that has been produced by Hyundai since 2014, mainly for emerging markets. It is manufactured in China, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Russia. The Creta’s frugal 1.5-litre engine has excellent fuel economy figures.

11. Renault Kiger

A Renault Kiger sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the vehicle's global reveal in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. . Photo: T. Narayan

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R204,900

From R204,900 Engine size: 1.0-litre

The Renault Kiger has one of the smallest engines among modern-day compact SUVs. The 1.0-litre engine makes the Kiger one of the most economical crossovers to purchase. The car is designed and manufactured in India and sits below the Renault Duster in the company’s lineup. Buyers can choose between a manual or automatic transmission.

10. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue. Photo: @hyundai_sa

Source: Instagram

Price: From R304,900

From R304,900 Engine size: 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel

The Hyundai Venue is derived from the company’s Accent platform and was its smallest SUV before the launch of the Hyundai Casper. The Venue is extremely light, making it quite economical on fuel while still having commendable load capacity and performance.

9. KIA Sportage

A 2023 Kia Sportage hybrid vehicle on display at AutoMobility LA ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Photo: Bing Guan

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R663,995

From R663,995 Engine size: 2.0-litre

Arguably one of the most popular South Korean vehicles in South Africa, the KIA Sportage is a common sight on Mzansi roads. The Sportage slots between the KIA Niro and Seltos models. This crossover comes with a significantly big 2.0-litre engine.

8. Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite. Photo: @nissansa

Source: Instagram

Price: From R256,999

From R256,999 Engine size: 1.0-litre

This 999-cc Nissan comes equipped with a manual or automatic transmission to suit every potential buyer’s preference. It is also the smallest SUV produced by Nissan today. The 1.0-litre engine is similar to those of other models in the top crossover SUV list in terms of consumption.

Given the standard features, relatively low price, and good reliability scores, the Magnite is the best value-for-money small SUV in South Africa today.

7. Renault Triber

Fabrice Cambolive, chairman of AMI-Pacific at Renault SA, left, and Venkatram Mamillapalle, managing director of India, pose for a photograph while unveiling the Triber. Photo: Prashanth Vishwanathan

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R193,400

From R193,400 Engine size: 1.0-litre

The Renault Triber is marketed as an MPV (Multi-purpose Vehicle) and is among the few compact SUVs to feature three-row seating. This seven-seater vehicle provides the perfect blend of comfort, space, and fuel economy. It also comes equipped with numerous safety and driver assistance features as standard.

At R193,400, the Triber is also the cheapest SUV in South Africa in 2022.

6. Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Newly launched Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza during the Auto Expo 2016 at Greater Noida.Photo: Pankaj Nangia

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R313 900

From R313 900 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The Suzuki Vitara Brezza was unveiled at the 13th Auto Expo in 2016 and marked Suzuki’s fourth attempt at making a crossover SUV, with the other three being the S-Cross, Grand Vitara, and the Gypsy. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre engine capable of developing 103 brake horsepower.

5. Toyota Corolla Cross

The Toyota Corolla Cross. Photo: @toyota_sa

Source: Instagram

Price: From R401,800

From R401,800 Engine size: 1.8-litre

The Toyota Corolla Cross is among the newest compact SUVs to hit the South African market. The model was launched in 2020 and placed as a more practical and larger alternative to the hugely popular Toyota C-HR.

4. KIA Sonet

The KIA Sonet. Photo: @kiasouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Price: From R275 995

From R275 995 Engine size: 1.5-litre

The KIA Sonet is positioned below the KIA Seltos. It is designed and marketed in numerous emerging markets, including Latin American countries, the Middle East, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and South Africa. At less the R300,000, the KIA Sonet is among the most affordable compact SUVs in the South African market.

3. Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester on display at the Brussels Motor Show on Photo: Didier Messens

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R496,000

From R496,000 Engine size: 2.0-litre

The Subaru Forester has been part of Subaru’s lineup since 1997. This SUV is renowned for its amazing all-wheel-drive system and Subaru’s world-famous reliability and durability. The Forester is also among the largest compact SUVs, making it ideal for buyers who prioritize interior space.

2. VW T-Cross

A Volkswagen T-Cross is seen during the Vienna Car Show press preview at Messe Wien, as part of Vienna Holiday Fair, on January 15, 2020 in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Manfred Schmid

Source: Getty Images

Price: From R368,900

From R368,900 Engine size: 1.0-litre

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by the German automaker Volkswagen. It shares a platform with the Polo Mk6 and was officially launched in April 2019. The T-Cross is positioned below the T-Roc and alongside the Taigo/Nivus models. It is also the smallest SUV model from Volkswagen.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Toyota Urban Cruiser. Photo: @toyota_sa

Source: Instagram

Price: From R343,300

From R343,300 Engine size: 1.5-litre

Which is the best compact SUV in South Africa? The answer is the Toyota Urban Cruiser. The model is relatively new and has not been in the South African market for long. Still, if one was to choose the best small SUV in South Africa, the Urban Cruiser would be up there with the best. This compact SUV features an economical 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and is available in both an automatic and manual transmission.

Which is the best compact SUV in South Africa?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the best mini SUV in South Africa. Its combination of reliability, affordability and the widely available spare parts make it an appealing all-around car.

What is the best SUV to buy in South Africa?

This largely depends on one’s budget. Some of the best models to consider at different price points include the Nissan Patrol, Toyota Landcruiser 200, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Honda C-RV, and the Nissan Magnite.

Which is the best affordable SUV in South Africa?

The Renault Triber is hands down the best SUV in South Africa when it comes to affordability. At R193,400, the Triber is as cheap as a new car could possibly be in South Africa.

Which is the most reliable SUV in South Africa?

According to Autotrader South Africa, the Land Cruiser 200 Series is the most reliable body on frame SUV, while the KIA Sorento and Hyundai Tucson top the unitary construction SUV segment.

The best small SUVs in South Africa have the perfect balance of utility, affordability, reliability, and fuel consumption. These vehicles are the best of the small car and large SUV worlds, making them quite appealing to a large section of the modern-day automobile market.

