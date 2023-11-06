Who is Thabo Ndlovu, the Idols 19 winner? Everything to know

Thabo Ndlovu was crowned the Idols 19 winner on 4 November 2023. He also goes down in history as the last winner of the singing competition that has been airing for the past 21 years. Therefore, go through Thabo Ndlovu's biography as it fills you in on who he is and what he stands to gain from his new title.

Thabo Ndlovu, the talented singer from Witbank, Mpumalanga, was crowned the winner in an electrifying ceremony as the final curtains of the show were drawn. How much did he walk home with?

Thabo Ndlovu's profile summary and bio

Full name Thabo M Ndlovu Gender Male Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Famous as Idols 19 winner Occupation Musician and entrepreneur Social media Instagram YouTube

How old is Thabo from Idols?

According to his profile on the Idols SA platform, Thabo Ndlovu's age as of 2023 is 26 years. He has not publicly disclosed details about his birthday.

Who won South African Idols 2023?

Thabo Ndlovu, the Lucky number 21, was crowned the winner of Idols 19. He also holds the title of the last-ever Idols South Africa champion. Following his win, Thabo takes home life-changing prizes, including:

A whopping R1 million cash prize from Mzansi Magic

A brand new Toyota Vitz

A technology bundle from Huawei worth R65 000,

A R10,000 musical equipment from Yamaha

A wardrobe valued at R100,000 courtesy of Truworths

A record deal from judge JR's Feel Good Music

The Idols SA season 19 first-runners-up, Princess McDonald, took home all her live show outfits. She also won a fashion voucher worth R50,000 from Truworths. Judge JR also mentioned that his record label would be signing the season's top three performers, Thabo, Faith and Princess.

In a brief interview with TRUELOVE, Idols 19 Thabo Ndlovu described the experience as humbling. He emotionally expressed his gratitude to his supporters, looking back at how far he had come. He also openly talked about his determination to work harder in solidifying his dream, which he had seen come true.

Thabo succeeded Thapelo Molomo, the Idols 18 winner and fan favourite. The singing competition's grand finale was held at Mosiaék in Fairland, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

Thabo Ndlovu's music career

Thabo piqued an interest in music at a tender age and would spend his Sundays with his mother singing. He insists that singing chose him and would make him happy. He is the only one in his family who knows how to sing.

With a bright future as a musician, Thabo hopes to secure his spot in the industry as a gospel musician. He also looks forward to working with Kierra Sheard, the American gospel singer.

Idols SA 19

Dressed in different shades of green, the Idols SA judges, Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete, were determined to impress the show's fans on its last episode of the season. There were performances from talented musicians like:

Rapper Cassper Nyovest

PJ Morton

Vusi Nova

Sipho Hotsix Mabuse

As per the show's tradition, the top 10 Idols SA 19 contestants gave a spectacular performance. Somizi also performed during the season's final episode.

Apart from the musical stars, in attendance were Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, the Premier of Mpumalanga, and Blessing Thandi Shongwe, the MEC of Social Development in Mpumalanga. They also tagged along some people from their province to support the two finalists.

Idols 19's Thabo Ndlovu

Thabo allegedly entered the competition to see what would come of it. He had reportedly been bullied because of how he sounded. Nonetheless, he embraced his voice and considered it a gift. Therefore, winning the competition validated him.

While reminiscing about his experience in the competition, Ndlovu said the best advice he received was to be authentic to himself.

Idols SA final season

The competition bid farewell to its fans following an announcement made in February 2023 about the 19th season being its last, despite efforts to revitalize it in 2022.

As the curtains drew, Shirley Adonisi, the M-Net local entertainment channel boss, stated,

This season has shown the resilience and incredible talent that our country has to offer. Idols SA has been a platform of empowerment, not just for the contestants but for our viewers as well,

We have laughed, we've cried, and we've been connected through music.

As we lower the curtain on this memorable 19-season journey, we are proud to have partners with SIC Entertainment to provide the stage for dreams to come true. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for a partnership that has made this show a success.

Mzansi Magic has revealed that a new singing competition show is in the works. However, further details about it have not been communicated.

Thabo Ndlovu, the 26-year-old from Witbank, Mpumalanga, is the last winner of the Idols 19. He is hopeful to take up his space in the music industry as a gospel artist.

