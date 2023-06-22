10 cheapest small cars in South Africa in 2024: Top list to consider

South Africa's vibrant automotive marketplace offers an array of choices to meet a spectrum of needs. But for the budget-conscious buyer, finding that sweet spot of affordability and quality can be daunting. Hence, car manufacturers have produced the cheapest small cars in South Africa that will not make you break the bank while enjoying comfort. What are the cheapest small cars and their prices?

The cheapest small cars in South Africa are cheap to maintain and fuel efficient.

When purchasing a car in South Africa, buyers often consider fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, durability, safety, and tech features. These affordable small cars in hatchbacks, sedans, or SUVs do not disappoint. With impressive fuel economy, resilient builds, and low-cost servicing, they are ideal for South Africa's varied road conditions.

Which are the top 10 small cars in South Africa?

Below is a compilation of the most budget-friendly small cars currently available for purchase in South Africa. The rankings are determined by the lowest prices offered by various car dealerships across the country.

Rank Type Price from 1 Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo R132,995 2 Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto R144,900 3 Baic D20 R149,990 4 Suzuki S-Presso R174,900 5 Volkswagen Up R169,900 6 Mahindra KUV 100NXT R172,999 7 Suzuki Celerio 1.2 GL Auto R188,900 8 Suzuki DZire 1.2 GL R204,900 9 Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL R205,900 10 Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR R219,900

Top 10 cheapest small cars in South Africa for sale

Whether you are a student looking for your first car, a city dweller needing an agile vehicle for tight parking spaces, or a budget-conscious family wanting a second car, below is a list of the cheapest small cars in South Africa in 2024.

1. Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo - R132,995

Tata Motors' new car Bolt.

Displayed at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo, the Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo, a sedan and hatchback duo, is the cheapest car in South Africa marketed by Accordian Investments (Pty) Ltd. The base model price starts at R132,995.

Also, both models, sharing the same platform, are equipped with a Revotron 1.2-litre, turbocharged MPFi petrol engine. This engine provides a maximum power of 66kW at 5000 RPM and a peak torque of 140Nm between 1500-4000 RPM, combined with multi-drive technology.

2. Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto - R144,900

The Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto.

The Renault Kwid stands out as an affordable option that offers excellent value for money. Upon its introduction to South Africa in 2016, the starting price for a brand-new Kwid was R119,900, inclusive of a range of modern convenience features.

Starting in 2020, the upgraded range saw a pricing adjustment, with rates beginning at R144,900 and reaching up to R174,900 for the top-tier version. Notably, Renault has enhanced the standard safety specifications for the Kwid across all variants.

Now, every model includes anti-lock brakes (ABS) and two front airbags, showcasing a commitment to improved safety features. All these make the Renault Kwid one of the best small cars in South Africa in 2024.

3. Baic D20 - R149,990

The Baic D20 was launched in April 2017 and comes in sedan and hatchback versions.

China's sixth largest car manufacturer, BAIC (Beijing Automotive Group Co), has sold vehicles in South Africa since 2017. Their Baic D20 was launched in April 2017 and comes in sedan and hatchback versions. Its among the cheapest small cars in South Africa with price ranging from R149,990 to R209,990.

The D20 Hatch 1.3 Comfort variant also features a four-cylinder 1.3-litre petrol engine that produces 75 kW of power and 128 Nm of torque.

Despite its relatively high fuel consumption of 6.8 L/100 km, the D20 offers basic amenities like air conditioning, a CD player, and safety features, including ABS with EBD. Despite no service plan, it has a five-year/120,000 km warranty.

4. Suzuki S-Presso - R174,900

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso car during its launch in New Delhi, India.

The Suzuki S-Presso in 1.0GL trim is among the cheapest mini-SUV in South Africa in 2024. It is good for first-time car buyers and is among the cheapest passenger cars, with low fuel consumption of 4.6 L/100km. Recently upgraded, this car model introduced in 2020 now boasts a stylish appearance.

It offers impressive performance and comfort. The S-Presso is available in three trims, GL, GL+, and S-Edition, with prices ranging from R174,900 to R214,900 for the top S-Edition automatic. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, it has a 2-year/30,000km service plan and a 5-year/200,000km warranty.

5. Volkswagen Up - R169,900

Volkswagen Golf R Tsi.

As part of Volkswagen's small family chain, the Volkswagen Up was introduced at the 2011 International Motor Show in Germany. It quickly gained popularity as an affordable option in South Africa. The latest model offers 44kW of power and 95Nm of torque, with prices starting at R169,900.

6. Mahindra KUV 100NXT - R172,999

The Mahindra KUV 100 NXT offers impressive fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and a striking design.

The Mahindra KUV100NXT, a budget crossover, often goes unnoticed but stands as one of the most affordable automatic cars in South Africa. Originally introduced by the Indian manufacturer as the Mahindra KUV 100 in 2016, it has since undergone modifications with the NXT extension.

This compact vehicle offers impressive fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and a striking design. Priced around R172,999, it is 3,700mm and boasts a powerful 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 61kW/115Nm. The KUV100NXT is available in petrol and diesel variants, with three trim levels: K2+, K6+, and K8.

7. Suzuki Celerio 1.2 GL Auto - R188,900

A Suzuki Celerio car seen during the event.

Are you looking for the cheapest new car in South Africa in 2024 to cruise with or carry passengers? Suzuki Celerio is one of the best upgrades with basic technology, low fuel consumption, and state-of-the-art facilities.

The 1.2-liter engine typically provides a good balance between fuel efficiency and performance for city commuting. The automatic transmission offers convenience, especially in urban traffic conditions.

The GL trim level includes features such as power windows, air conditioning, and other basic amenities. The price ranges from as low as R188,900 to R225,900 making it one of the cheapest small cars in South Africa.

8. Suzuki DZire 1.2 GL - R204,900

Suzuki DZire 1.2 GL offers fuel efficiency and high power performance.

The Suzuki Dzire proves to be an enticing sedan that provides outstanding value for your money. The auto gear shift includes an intelligent shift-control actuator, efficiently managing both the shift and clutch processes.

This not only results in a smooth and direct-drive experience but also enhances fuel efficiency. The Dzire's 5-speed manual transmission is thoughtfully designed with an optimal gear ratio, striking a harmonious balance between fuel efficiency and power performance. The average price for this car is from R204,900 to R239,900.

9. Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL - R205,900

A Suzuki Swift car seen displayed during the Thailand Big Motor Sale 2023.

The Suzuki Swift, featuring a 1.2l petrol engine, boasts impressive output paired with remarkable fuel efficiency, reaching as low as 4.9l/100km. The GL specification level introduces chrome accents and a chronograph-inspired design to the driving cluster.

Across all versions, the Swift is equipped with air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, power steering, and remote central locking, ensuring a well-rounded and comfortable driving experience.

10. Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR - R219,900

New Toyota Vitz 1.0 XR manual.

The Toyota Vitz, recognized for its compact dimensions, fuel efficiency, and practical design, stands out as a subcompact car ideal for city driving. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a vehicle stability control system, and rear door child locks.

Priced at R219,900, the vehicle offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen equipped with android auto and apple carplay, along with bluetooth connectivity.

Steering wheel controls encompass satellite audio and phone functionalities, complemented by electric windows on all sides. The audio system, featuring four speakers, enhances the overall in-car entertainment experience.

Which car brand has the cheapest price?

Suzuki is the cheapest car brand for hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

What is South Africa's cheapest car?

Some of the cheapest cars in South Africa includes Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo, Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto, Baic D20 and Suzuki S-Presso.

Which car is best at lowest price?

The best car can vary significantly depending on your individual needs and circumstances. You can choose the cheapest Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Renault.

The Mazda 3 Hatchback, despite costing twice as much as these most affordable vehicles, is also among the best in the country that you can get from a slightly average budget.

Which is the cheapest second-hand car in South Africa ?

The cost of a second-hand car in South Africa varies significantly based on its make, model, year, mileage, condition, and where it is being sold. You can get any of these highly sought-after second-hand cars to aid transportation and comfort.

Ford Fiesta

Volkswagen Polo

Toyota Corolla

Hyundai i10

Renault Clio

What is the cheapest car in South Africa per month?

Suzuki S-Presso 1.0GL is one of the cheap new cars in South Africa. Anyone can get it with an estimated monthly instalment of R5,000.

What is the best small car in SA?

Some of the best small cars you can buy in SA are Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Swift, Suzuki Celerio, Hyundai Grand i10 and Fiat 500. The price of the smallest car in South Africa may vary from one brand to another.

What small car is the cheapest to run?

The Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo is one of the cheapest car to buy and maintain. Its spare parts are locally available and easy to access. It is also fuel efficient with standard features such as electric windows all-round and a standard power steering.

As South Africa's car market continues to grow, the competition is heating up in the segment of small cars. Manufacturers are going the extra mile to offer value-packed features and fuel-efficient designs at a reasonable price. You can leverage this and get the cheapest small cars in South Africa to tailor your needs.

