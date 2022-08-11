Venda traditional attire for ladies is designed to suit different occasions. With new trends kicking in, designers are careful about retaining the beauty and significance of traditional clothing by creating contemporary pieces with hues of traditional culture. So, if you are shopping for traditional attire for ladies, consider going through this list for inspiration.

40+ modern Venda traditional attire for ladies 2022. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

South Africa is one of the African countries with a rich and admirable cultural heritage. The country prides itself on its diversity and how different cultures blend. Apart from language, traditional attire is used to differentiate the various tribes in the country. Even though that has changed over the years, this list provides the different ways you could rock your outfit and exude a sense of belonging in the Venda community.

40+ modern Venda traditional attire for ladies in 2022

What is Venda traditional attire? Venda traditional dress designs vary depending on different occasions and ages. For instance, married women do not dress the same as single women. Married women wear a traditional garment made from goat akin. It comprises an apron called tshirivha, which covers the front and back.

On special occasions, married women wear a ceremonial apron called gwana. It is made from sheepskin. A similar cloth is made from Wenda cloth, characterised by bright colours.

1. Venda print fishtail gown

Venda traditional attire for couples. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Blue is one of the classiest Venda colours. It does more than exude brightness. Imagine how gorgeous it would look paired with yellow in this fishtail design. Try out this design for your special occasion.

2. Simple green and red-printed skirt

Simple green and red-printed skirt. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

If simplicity is your style, consider this skirt. It is a simple way of exuding the beauty of Venda traditional dresses and skirts without doing too much. You could accessorise your look with a matching necklace or bracelet.

3. Colourful Venda attire

Colourful Venda dress. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Accessories can lift your look when done correctly. For instance, these colourfully designed Venda traditional dresses matched with a brightly coloured necklace are the way to go, especially if you want to stand out. This attire is also comfortable.

4. A red skater mini dress

A red skater mini dress. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Red is a bold colour that never goes wrong on any occasion. Adding hints of Venda print to it makes it more stylish. Having it in this skater design makes it comfortable to wear on any occasion.

5. Red skater dress with dramatic sleeves

If you are uncomfortable with the off-shoulder detail, consider the same design but with dramatic sleeves. Making the sleeves with organza fabric with hues of Venda print would look perfect.

6. Red mermaid gown

Red mermaid gown. Photo: @vohni_designer (modified by author)

Mermaid gowns never go out of style. Having yours in this red colour with hints of blue Venda prints lifts its look. The lace detail on the shoulder makes it a showstopper.

7. A showstopper midi dress

The same design would still look gorgeous in a mini length. However, you will have to do away with the fishtail.

8. Fuschia Cinderella gown

Fuschia Cinderella gown. Photo: @vohni_designer (modified by author)

Every girl had a phase where Cinderella gowns were all they ever wanted. This gown is a perfect inspiration if you wish to relive that phase. The lace detail exudes luxury, making it a statement look.

9. Venda print-style midi dress

Venda print-style midi dress. Photo: @tory_photography (modified by author)

This green skater mini dress with red and blue prints offers the perfect balance between comfort and style. The deep V-neck and wide sleeves make it classy.

10. Pencil dress

A mini pencil dress made using the same fabric would look exceptionally gorgeous. Depending on where you intend to wear it, you could play around with the design of the sleeves; for instance, make them long or midi-length.

11. Lacey mermaid dress

Pink mermaid dress. Photo: @vohni_designer (modified by author)

Lace gowns exude confidence and class. How gorgeous would they look if they had Venda prints incorporated in the design? This piece is a masterpiece you could use as inspiration.

12. Blue peplum gown

Blue peplum gown. Photo: @vohni_designer (modified by author)

Peplum is one of the designs that, if done right, is a showstopper. It is perfect for curvier girls since it enhances their bodies. The fishtail details add a little element of style to it.

13. Short peplum dress

If you want a less statement dress, consider making it shorter. Midi or mini length would work perfectly.

14. White and purple Venda print

How gorgeous is this purple Venda print on white? You could wear it as a skirt and pair it with a white tank top or a fitting T-shirt.

15. White and purple Venda print gown

Imagine how gorgeous a white gown would look with hints of the purple Venda print. This modern design of traditional Venda dresses is unique and ideal for special occasions.

16. Yellow mellow

Yellow layered dress. Photo: @vohni_designer (modified by author)

Yellow is one of the brightest and most beautiful Venda colours. It rhymes with nearly all prints and does not require accessorising at times. This lace-layered dress is a perfect inspiration.

17. Yellow midi dress

If you are more comfortable wearing a midi dress, this layered dress would still work perfectly. You could explore a different design for the top and maintain the hues of the Venda print.

18. Yellow and white Venda print

Yellow and white Venda print. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

If you are looking for inspiration for dresses to wear daily, this Venda print and white is the best to consider. It is less of a Venda traditional dress and more of a modern and classy outfit. The detail on the shoulder makes it more classy.

19. Yellow and white gown

Imagine how angelic you would look in a white gown with hues of this yellow Venda print. You could play around with the sleeves, depending on your body type and how comfortable you want to feel while wearing them.

20. Off-shoulder gown

Off-shoulder gown. Photo: vendadresscode (modified by author)

The off-shoulder design is perfect for any body type. Accessorising it makes the outfit more stylish and stand out. The orange and blue prints blend perfectly with the blue accessories.

21. Bell-sleeved midi dress

You could make it into a bell-sleeved midi dress if you have a similar print. Alternatively, consider making a shift dress, especially if you are curvier.

22. Blue and pink traditional prints

Blue and pink traditional prints. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

This two-piece is perfect, especially on days when you do not intend to put too much effort into styling your Venda traditional attire for women. It is also a comfortable option, especially if you are looking to design Venda traditional dresses.

23. Venda print-styled tutu dress

Tutu dress. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Tutu dresses are slowly making their way back into the fashion scene and are blending with everything. If you want to jump onto the bandwagon, consider this layered dress if you are looking to design Venda traditional dresses that are classy.

24. A green lacey tutu dress

How pretty is this mini tutu dress? Imagine how much the Venda print does to elevate what the attire looks like.

25. Maxi layered gown with Venda prints

If you like your layered gown to cover your toes, do not hesitate to go for that design. The hues of Venda print on the layers make it stylish while balancing the modern and traditional feel.

26. Green has never looked better

This yellow and green Venda print is gorgeous and blends perfectly with any skin tone. So, consider this magnificent print if you are on the hunt for unique Tshivenda traditional dresses.

27. Beautifully designed one-shoulder skater maxi dress

Beautifully designed one-shoulder skater maxi dress. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

One-shoulder dresses might seem too revealing. Nonetheless, this maxi dress gives the perfect balance between style and comfort.

28. Blue with yellow prints

Matching blue with yellow prints for Venda traditional tops for ladies gives an element of class. If you are headed to a traditional ceremony, this is one of the comfiest and most stylish design inspirations to consider.

29. Blue and yellow shift dress

The same print and fabric would look beautiful on a shift dress. Shift dresses accommodate different body types, so you do not have to worry about being curvy or skinny. They are also comfortable and easy to style.

30. Red lace gown with Venda print

Red lace gown. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Gowns have never looked better with lace. This red dress with hues of blue Venda print is perfect for your big day. It blends perfectly with the man's blue outfit. So, if you are looking for inspiration for Venda traditional attire for couples, consider this an option.

31. Red midi mermaid dress

If you want a shorter trail, consider having the same lace dress made in a midi length.

32. Strapless Venda dress

Strapless Venda dress. Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

If you are looking for modern Venda traditional attire, this strapless mermaid dress is the way to go, especially if you are slim. The bright colours on the print make it stand out, and the strapless design gives it a classy look.

33. Strappy modern Venda dress

Consider a strappy free-size maxi dress if you have the same fabric and are looking for options for a curvier woman. You could accessorise it with a belt if you are dressing up or wear it as is if you wish to dress down.

34. An orange Venda-print-inspired cover-up

How gorgeous is this cover-up? Photo: @vendadresscode (modified by author)

Consider this orange cover-up if you are looking for an attire you could wear anywhere or at any time. It rhymes with nearly anything and guarantees to elevate your basic outfits.

35. A red Venda-print-inspired cover-up

Imagine how gorgeous you would look in a red Venda-print-inspired cover-up. Maybe this is your cue to get one.

36. A blue Venda-print-inspired cover-up

It does you no harm to own a blue Venda-print-inspired cover-up. It could be the piece that elevates your basic outfits.

37. Venda traditional tops for ladies

If you are looking for more versatile ways of rocking the design, consider having a top. Your choice of the print will depend on the occasion and the look you wish to embody.

38. Red Venda print pants

Pants have never looked better in traditional prints. They are easy to style, and you can dress them up or down.

39. Red Venda printed shorts

If you love rocking shorts, have them in the red print. They are perfect for sunny days, and you can style them up or down.

40. Yellow Venda print on red

This modern Venda traditional attire is ideal for anyone who loves bold colours. The design is comfortable for any body type and skin tone.

Which colours are prominent in Venda culture and why?

The most prominent colours in the culture include blue, green, red, and yellow. The prints on have vertical patterns.

These details on modern Venda traditional attire for ladies provide inspiration for the numerous design concepts to consider. Remember, fashion is constantly evolving due to creativity. Do not show up in boring outfits, yet there are diverse ways of embracing the Venda culture.

