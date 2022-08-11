Like most cultures worldwide, Venda royal surnames are significant to their bearers. The Venda people do not take the naming of a child lightly. Since they strongly believe in names holding more than the child's identity, they are very particular about it.

The Venda people are a South African Bantu tribe occupying the region near the borders with Zimbabwe. Like most South African tribes, they are precise about their culture and preservation. Naming a newborn is an important cultural process.

Venda surnames

Since time immemorial, in Venda culture, a newborn's paternal grandparents are vested with the power to name the baby. They are careful to convey inherent messages in their selections. They settle on options such as thanksgiving, praise, mockery or prophecy. However, in more modern times, parents have taken up the responsibility, even though the act has received so much resistance.

Nonetheless, this Venda surname list would serve as a guide, especially if you are interested in the meanings of the names.

Venda surnames for boys

The Venda culture holds boys in very high esteem. They are considered the clan's protectors and household heads. Given their significance in society, the party vested with the power to name should be careful about the name's meaning.

Below are Venda names for boys and their meanings:

Alu - Be prosperous

Athiambiwied - Should not be talked about

Avhapfani - They do not get along

Azimmbavhi - I am not bothered

Dowe - Get used to it

Fhulufhuwani - Forget it

Mashudu - Luck

Mulalo - Peace

Tshanduko - Change

Thilivhali - One who does not forget

Thikhathali - One who does not worry

Tshifhiwa - Gift

Zwanga - Mine or that which belongs to me

Azihangwisi - It is unforgettable

Humble - Ask

Khathu - Forgiveness

Livhu - Thankful

Azwianewi - Unspeakable or something that cannot be told

Dakalo - Happiness

Maanda - Power

Mashudu - Lucky

Mulalo - Peace

Muambiwa - The one who is spoken of or about

Mukhethwa - The chosen one

Nduvho - Praise

Nkhangweleni - Forgive me

Phathutshedzo - Blessings

Rotshidzwa - We have been saved

Shandukani - To change

Tshifhiwa - Gift

Tshilidzi - Grace

Tshimangadzo - Miracle

Humbelani - Ask

Rudz - Console the suffering

Zwanga - Mine or that which belongs to me

Venda surnames for girls

Even though the Venda people hold men in high regard, this does not mean women are relegated to oblivion. They are equally respected as home builders and people who ensure peace reigns. So, just like men, women's names are chosen with keen consideration, ensuring that careful thoughts are injected into their identities.

These are the unique Venda names for girls and their meanings:

Aluwanip - Be prosperous

Dowelani - Get used to it

Dzuvha - Rose

Fhatu - Be careful

Hulisani - Give respect to

Katleho - Success

Keneuwe - I have been given

Khathutshelo - Forgiveness

Koketso - Addition

Lindelani - Be patient

Lutendo - Faith

Mariha - Winter or cold season

Mpfareleli - Forgive me

Murunwa - Angel

Ndiene - It's God

Nnyawelleni - Recover after suffering

Nyambeni - Speak about me

Ndiyafhi - Where do I go?

Phathu - Blessings

Shandu - Change

Thinawanga - I have nobody

Tshepo - Hope

Tshiananeo - Tale or story

Sei - They are not amused

Rendi - Give praise

Vhonani - Watch or look

Unisex Venda surnames list

It is interesting to note that there are many unisex Venda names. As expected, this category of names is laced with different meanings. They are given at birth with care to signify particular things or explain the parents' feelings about their bundle of joy.

Go through this unisex Venda surnames list for options:

Anesuishe - God with us

Anokosha - The important one

Ayibongwe - May God be thanked

Avhatendi - They do not believe

Bophelo - Life

Dembe - Miraculous

Fhulufhedzani - Be hopeful

Kuvhanganani - Come together

Lvhuwani - Be thankful

Masingita - Miracles

Mamello - Perseverance

Mutshidzi - Saviour

Ndaedzo - An order from above

Ndemedzo - A burden

Nnyawedzeni - Let me rest

Ntsako - Happy

Nokresimesi - Born on Christmas day

Nyeleti - A star

Odivhaho - The knowledgeable one

Tlholo - Victory

Tshediso - Consolation

Pfarelo - Forgiveness

Pfuluwani - Move

Rudzani - Console me

Venda names for twins

Among the Venda people, giving birth to twins does not exempt you from giving them names that carry a message. These are the unique Venda names for twins you could consider. Their meanings have also been highlighted.

Bheka and Bhekani - Look and watch how things are done, respectively

Bontle and Lintle - Beauty of god and all things are beautiful, respectively

Ndiene and Nduvho - The chosen one and praise, respectively

Sipho and Siphokazi - Gift and female gift, respectively

Tshepo and Tumelo - Hope and faith, respectively

Venda surnames starting with M

If 'm' is your favourite letter, these are the names you could consider for your newborn:

Maduvha - Days

Marubini - A place where a family used to live before civilization, now used for ploughing

Matodzi - Tears; generally caused by death in the family

Mbula - Kill me, get rid of me, finish me off. Short for Mmbulaheni

Mpfarereli - Forgive me

Mudzimu una rine - God is with us, Emmanuel

Muneiwa - The given one

Murendeni - Praise Him

Mutali - Clever, bright

Mutshutshu - One who encourages

Venda surnames starting with N

If you are looking for unique Venda names starting with 'n' these are the options to consider:

Naki - Something that brings shame to the family. Short for Azwinaki

Nale - Refusing to return something that belongs to them after a fight. Short for Naledzani

Naledzani - Refusing to take something that belongs to them back after a fight

Ndivho - Knowledge

Ndivhuwo - Thanks

Nkhumbudzeni - Remember me

Nndanganeni - Gang up on me

Nndileni - Mourn me

Nnyaweleni - Recover after suffering

Ntakuseni - Help me up

Ntanganedzeni - Accept me

Nthuseni - Help me

Ntodeni - Find me, look for me

Venda surnames starting with R

If you love the letter 'r', these are the Venda names you could consider:

Rabelani - Prayer or to pray

Ronewa - We are given or we are blessed

Rendani - Give praise, worship

Rinae mulisa - We have a shepherd in Jesus

Rofhiwa - We are blessed

Rokunda - Victory

Rolivhuwa - We are grateful

Rotondwa - Blessing, we are blessed

Rudzi - Console the suffering

Venda surnames starting with S

These are the unique names starting with the letter 's':

Shoni - They are not ashamed, have no honour. Short for Avhashoni

Shudufhadzo - We are blessed

Venda surnames starting with T

If 't' is your lucky letter, consider these options as options for names:

Taki - Be happy

Tendani - Believe

Thabelo - Player

Thanyani - Be careful

Takalani - Be happy, rejoice

Thendo - Praises, faith

Todi - Find me, look for me. Short for Ntodeni

Venda names meaning love

These are the most common names that mean love:

Funi - Love one another

Mfuneni/Mphuneni - Love me

Lufuno - Love

Negative connotation names in Venda

Not all names have a positive meaning; some scold or mock the bearer. These are the negative connotation names in Venda.

Tshidino - Annoys or bothers

Nnyadzeni - Disrespectful

Phusu - Disturbance

Mphedziseni - Kill me, finish me off, get rid of me

Nndini - I do not care

Ntshengedzeni - Torture me

Ndanga - Gang up on me. Short for NndangeneniNdeme - A burden. Short for Ndemedzo

These Venda royal surnames highlight the options you could consider if you are looking for names for your baby. You could modify them by shortening some of them.

