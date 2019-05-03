Umemulo ceremony: Everything you need to know about the momentous event

The Zulu people are native to South Africa and comprise one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa. The Zulu are renowned for their glamorous attire, beadworks, and fascinating culture. One of their most distinctive traditions has to do with the Umemulo ceremony. This is an essential ceremony that marks a girl's transition into womanhood.

Maidens during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Enyokeni Royal Palace on September 08, 2018 in KwaNongoma, South Africa. Photo: Jabulani Langa

Source: Getty Images

There are numerous activities, preparations, and procedures surrounding the Umemulo ceremony. It typically involves girls aged 21, although it can happen anytime after her 13th birthday. Umemulo's meaning is 'coming of age.'

Everything about the Umemulo ceremony

Yini Umemulo (what is Umemulo?). Here is everything one needs to know about the ceremony's preparation, importance, and procedures.

When do Umemulo preparations begin?

A girl's Umemulo ceremony preparations begin when she hits puberty. Normally, this falls between her 13th and 14th birthdays. Once she reaches this age, the countdown for her Umemulo begins. Conventionally, chastity is a highly valued virtue for those undergoing the ceremony. However, it is not mandatory.

Girls undergo monthly chastity classes where they are also taught the importance of numerous virtues such as self-respect.

What takes place prior to Umemulo?

Ntombi Nhlapho during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Enyokeni Royal Palace on September 08, 2018 in KwaNongoma, South Africa. Photo: Thulie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

One week before the ceremony, the girl and her Izimpelesi (maidens) are taken to a secluded place. Here, she undergoes a chastity test, learns how to be a woman, and practices her singing and dancing moves for the big day. During the week, the girl is not allowed outside the secluded house.

Her izimpelesi brings anything she requires. On the eve of the ceremony, the girl can leave the house for a few minutes but must be covered with a blanket. She leaves the house to welcome the cow gifted to her by her family. After this, she returns to the house and is welcomed by her maidens with songs.

The cow is extremely important and plays a significant role on the day of the ceremony. At midnight, the girls leave the house completely naked to go and sleep along a riverbank. During sleep, they cover themselves with blankets.

On the day of the ceremony

Wenziwa Kanjani Umemulo? (How is Umemulo done/made)? On the morning of the ceremony, the girls undergo a final chastity test conducted by a person known as Ngobese. Those with positive outcomes get ululations to inform their families of their virtue. All the girls then bathe in the river and wear traditional Zulu in readiness for the ceremony.

Every girl leaves the river alongside her izimpelesi. Some fat from the slaughtered cow is then applied to the top of her head. The fat is not supposed to break at any 0point, as this would signify that the girl is no longer chaste.

The girls will then be presented with a spear as a symbol of their victory and strength on their return. When she gets to the front of the home, she must throw the spear. Wherever it lands, the father or the head of the home must run shouting words of praise and dancing to symbolize his gratitude, excitement, love, and pride before the whole community.

The girl's father or elder brother will then lead her to an open field where she dances with the rest of the girls. The girl will then blow a whistle as a way of seeking gifts in the form of monetary contributions. Those in attendance are then supposed to shower her with money in the form of notes. The money is typically put in the ceremonial hat the girl wears to the ceremony.

After the gifting sessions, the girls are led back to a house, and the guests can begin feasting.

What are the other family roles during Umemulo?

Samkeliwe Indoni Nzimande during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Enyokeni Royal Palace on September 08, 2018 in KwaNongoma, South Africa. Photo: Thulie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

On the day of the ceremony, it is customary for the girl's family to slaughter a cow or goat for Umemulo in Zulu. The slaughtered animal is also used as a way of showing gratitude to the ancestors for keeping the girl safe.

Some parts of the cow are then used for deeper, traditional rituals. The girl's father or older brother takes the bile from the slaughtered animal and performs several customs, such as sprinkling it on the girl's fingers, toes, and the top of her head.

This is done to connect the girl with her ancestors. It is also said to contribute toward the girl finding a good husband.

What is the importance of Umemulo?

Umemulo ceremonies typically mark the transition of young Zulu girls into women. The girls are deemed ready for marriage after the ceremony. Traditionally, Umemulo was the perfect chance for young men to propose marriage to the girls being celebrated.

If a girl has a favourable boyfriend at the time of the ceremony, he will be introduced to the girl's parents. If he wishes to marry the girl, he will begin the process of paying the bride price (known as lobola). After that, he and the girl will be officially engaged.

What attires are worn during Umemulo?

Here is a look at the general dress code for various members of society during Umemulo.

Zulu attire for women

In the Zulu tradition, women dress differently during various stages of their lives. For instance, single young girls wear grass-reed beads embellished skirts and short hair only, while engaged women cover their breasts and grow their hair.

Married women must fully cover up in a cowhide skirt and izicolo, a circular-shaped cotton and grass hat.

Zulu attire for men

The Zulu traditional attire for men consists of feathers and animal skins with a front apron known as isinene and a rear one known as ibheshu. These two are designed to cover the man's private parts. Only men from royalty are allowed to wear leopard skin as part of their attire. Zulu headbands are purely for married men.

What are Ukusina and Omkhonto?

Young girls at the annual reed dance at eNyokeni Royal Palace on September 6, 2014 in Nongoma, South Africa. Photo: Khaya Ngwenya

Source: Getty Images

Ukusina and Omkhonto are integral aspects of the Umemulo ceremony. Ukusina is the traditional dance that the girl undergoing the ceremony must learn and perform for those who attend. In modern-day South Africa, most girls take crash courses beginning a few days or weeks before their Umemulo to learn this dance.

The Omkhonto, on the other hand, is the spear given to the girl, which she must throw in front of different people who are then required to present a gift. Nowadays, that gift is normally in monetary terms.

The Umemulo ceremony is one of the most interesting traditions in Zulu culture. While the ceremony has changed slightly from what it was decades ago, its main definitive aspects remain. The ceremony's main purpose is to prepare and mark a girl's transition into womanhood.

