Medical doctor and former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband-to-be, Ze Nxumalo, celebrated their umembeso, which is part of the marriage customs

Tamarayn shared images of the traditional Zulu pre-wedding ceremony and Mzansi is loving the colourful images

In just one day, the post has received close to 100k likes and shows the happy couple and their families celebrating amid a mountainous backdrop

Former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband-to-be, Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, took the next steps towards marriage at their umembeso ceremony.

Although the couple didn't announce when the ceremony took place, Tamaryn shared images of the vibrant event on her Instagram page. For those who don't know, umembeso is part of Zulu weddings and comes after the lobola negotiations. At the ceremony, the groom showers the bride's family with gifts.

Tamaryn Green gave her followers a sneak peek at her umembeso ceremony with her entrepreneur husband. Image: Tamaryn Green/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tamaryn, who is now a medical doctor, captioned the post:

"Thank you Lord for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life."

She shared the post on Sunday, 10 October, and in just one day, it received close to 100k likes and the people of Mzansi are falling in love with photos showing her and her husband rocking traditional Zulu outfits. Their friends and family also dressed up for the occasion and looked excited to share in the special moment.

A closer look at Zulu traditional wedding attire

For those who want to know what Tamaryn and Ze may be wearing on their wedding day, Briefly News did an in-depth feature on traditional Zulu wedding outfits.

Three things often stand out in African weddings: the food, the clothes and the music or dance. Well, the Zulu, one of the largest tribes in South Africa, is no different. Songs, dancing, and an array of foods characterise Zulu traditional weddings.

However, the Zulu traditional wedding attire worn by the bride and groom are the highlight of the day. Just like in modern ceremonies, Zulu couples try to look their best in colourful and vibrant traditional outfits.

The Zulu bride wears a unique attire and can change outfits more than three times on her wedding day. Zulu traditional wedding attire for brides includes a leather skirt known as the isidwaba, the isicwaya that is skin to cover her breasts and a hat for her head referred to as the inkehli. The bride accessorises this look with colourful beaded necklaces and bracelets, which her bridesmaids also wear.

The groom wears a covering made from calfskin in place of pants that is called ibheshu and pairs it with a traditional headband which is made from cow skin to complete the look. If the groom prefers pants, he can choose to wear umbhulaselo which are pants decorated with beads. The groom accessorises using a small shield made from cow skin.

