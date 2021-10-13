The Port Nolloth police put the elderly front and centre while they promoted the Older Persons Act

The act aims to protect, promote and maintain the status, rights, well-being and security of older persons

They the project as a huge success, the posted pictures of officers engaging with stakeholders in the area

Cops in the Northern Cape went from door to door in Port Nolloth visiting elderly people in a drive to promote the Older Persons Act.

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape focuses its attention on the elderly in a drive to promote the Older Persons Act. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, 13 October, officers visited elderly people and distributed gifts and good parcels.

The police posted an update on their official Facebook page and hailed the drive as a "great success".

