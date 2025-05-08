America's Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) has been elected as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church

The Chicago native, who spent a lot of his time in Peru, has officially taken on the name of Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Prevost was elected 24 hours into the Conclave, which was held after the death of Pope Francis

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the 267th pope. Image: Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

The Roman Catholic Church has a new leader.

Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) has been elected as the new head of the 1.4-billion-strong Catholic Church. He will take on the name of Pope Leo XIV.

The new pope, who is the first American to become pope, was elected within 24 hours of the start of Conclave, the age-old process of finding a new successor.

Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost?

Originally from Chicago, Cardinal Prevost serves as the head of the church's Dicastery for Bishops, which means he oversees the selection of new bishops. The new pope spent much of his time serving in Peru and holds nationality in both the United States of America and Peru.

Leo XIV becomes the 267th pope

Prevost was elected following the death of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Bergoglio, who took on the name St Francis, passed away on 21 April 2025. Francis passed away at the age of 88, after a short illness.

He was hospitalised on 14 February but was discharged and made public appearances shortly before he passed away.

