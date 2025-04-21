Pope Francis passed away at his home in Casa Santa Marta at the age of 88 after a recent illness

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he became the first Argentinian to hold the title

Bergoglio took the name Francis in honour of St Francis of Assisi, who devoted his life to the poor

ITALY – Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88.

Pope Francis, who was loved by millions around the world for his humility, passed away at his home in Casa Santa Marta in the morning of Monday, 21 April 2025.

His passing was announced by the Vatican camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who noted that the Pope’s entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his church.

He was hospitalised in Rome on 14 February for a respiratory problem that soon developed into double pneumonia. He was recently discharged and made brief public appearances, inspiring hope that he was recovering.

Fragile health prevented him from travelling of late recently, and his mass in April in Venice 2024 was the first time he left Rome since September 2023.

Who was Pope Francis?

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Pope Francis became the first Argentinian to ever be elected pope. He also became the first Jesuit pope in the history of the church. He took over the role in 2013 following the resignation of Benedict XVI.

He took the name Francis in honour of St Francis of Assisi, who devoted his life to the poor, missionary outreach and caring for God’s creations.

His papacy reflected this, as Francis focused on poverty and inequality, calling for religious leaders to also show more humility in their lifestyles.

The Pope gained widespread appeal for compassion for all, even for his stance on the LGBT community, saying that they were also children of God. He was also admired for championing peace, often calling for an end to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine. During his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, the Holy Father called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

What happens next in the Catholic Church?

Unlike the other popes who are buried in the grottoes beneath St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Pope Francis wanted a humbler funeral in keeping with his papacy.

He announced that he had planned his tomb in the basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in the Esquilino neighbourhood in Rome and wanted to be buried in a simple wooden casket.

The Catholic Church will now prepare for his funeral and elect a new pope.

Speaking to Briefly News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Catholic apologist and a Catechist in Vereeniging, detailed what happened next.

“The election of a pope happens almost immediately after the death of a pope. We learn from "The Externals of the Catholic Church, Her Government, Ceremonies, Festivals, Sacramentals and Devotions" that when the Sovereign Pontiff dies, a small verification ceremony takes place. One of the Cardinals approaches his bedside and strikes his forehead with a silver mallet three times, calling him by his baptismal name. Once he is confirmed to be dead, the Cardinals are summoned to the Conclave, where the election for his successor begins.

“Ten days after his death, they embark on a secret ballot which requires a two-thirds majority. Once the candidate with a majority of votes accepts his nomination, he then becomes Pope. The pope then chooses a new name from either a saint or a previous pope, and after his election, he is crowned in ceremonies which follow a Mass of Coronation,” Mokwena explained.

While voting is behind sealed doors, the world learns of the new pope’s election when white smoke pours from the chapel's chimney. If the smoke is black, it means that there was an inconclusive vote, and a new round of voting starts until the required majority is achieved.

