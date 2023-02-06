The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has condemned the criminalisation of homosexuality

The Pope had just concluded a visit to South Sudan when he said that LGBTQ+ people were children of God and it was a sin to criminalise them

Conservative Catholics have historically criticised Francis for being ambiguous about sexual morality

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ROME - Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has come out in defence of LGBT right. The man of the cloth said the criminalisation of homosexuality was a sin and a problem that could not be ignored.

Pope Francis said the criminalisation of homosexuality was a sin. Image: Tiziana Fabi & Jose Cabezas

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis was speaking on a plane returning to Rome from Sudan when he added that people with "homosexual tendencies" were children of God and should be welcomed in the church as such.

Two other Christian leaders were on the plane with Pope Francis and backed the Vatican leader's comments. Archbishop Justin Welby unequivocally agreed with the pope, while Dr Iain Greensshield said Jesus expressed love to everyone he met and Christians should do the same, SowetanLIVE reported.

Pope Francis has a history of Advocating for LGBT right

Though Pope Francis reiterated that the Catholic Church does not permit same-sex marriages, the pope has landed in hot water with conservative Catholics for being ambiguous about sexual morality.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In 2013 when Francis first became Pope, he reaffirmed the church's position that though homosexual acts were "sinful", being homosexual was not.

According to BBC, in 2018, during a visit to Ireland, Francis urged parents not to disown their LGBT children and to keep them in a loving home.

Pope Francis condemning anti-gay laws divides people

While some people agree with the Pope, others claim his comments are not based on Christian doctrine.

Here are some comments:

@brilhanta commented:

"I believe that the Pope’s comments are honest. However, most, if not all, countries’ constitutions and laws are rooted from religion."

@AAllasson stated:

"Church must be running low on contributions."

Mmara Komana agreed:

"You're absolutely right Pope. You're playing a role as a Pope and as a human. Not your place to judge another. Homosexual or not, everyone is loved and a child of God."

Sipho Ndama asked:

"Which bible are they following?"

Kutheni Ugavumi Xa UWrongo added:

"I understand this. He's not supporting LGBTQ, but he also doesn't support making their lives hard."

Transgender father claps back at haters criticising him for breastfeeding his baby

In another story, Briefly News reported that a transgender father had gone online to defend his parenting style after haters slammed him for breastfeeding his child.

Tanius Posey was assigned female at birth but six years ago, he realised he wanted to be male with the help of a transgender co-worker, and he soon started medically transitioning.

According to The Post, Posey went to the hospital in 2021 because he didn’t feel well and learned that he was three months pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News