A viral TikTok video shows an American boy reciting famous bible scripture on The Jennifer Hudson Show

The boy draws inspiration from his father, who is a pastor, as he wants to be just like him when he grows up

His knowledge and preaching ability impressed tv audiences and netizens alike

Yes, Lord! Lil man preaches the gospel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. @treasureartgallery/TikTok.

Ah, like father like son. A young American boy showed audiences from The Jennifer Hudson Show that he had been paying attention to his father, who is a pastor. The young gent was dandily dressed and perched on the couch like a man beyond his years.

"I'm serious. I want to be just like him when I grow up!" He proclaimed about his father before reciting a famous bible scripture.

The young man impressed Jennifer Hudson and her audience

His parents raised him to love the church, too. But the show's audience was not ready for just how well he knew the scripture. The young man in the TikTok video recited the verse from John 3, verse 16, one of the most well-known and revered passages in the Christian canon.

You can watch him preach in the video below:

Netizens loved and praised the young man's spirit

The young man might have a future as a pastor as he has already captured people's hearts online. His passionate rendition of a preacher's tone and cadence was impressive. Here is what a few of them had to say:

@SerenityMaria said:

“YESSSSSS, AAAAHAH LAWD ”

@jaybyjeleen commented:

"He caught the spirit."

@Haleyann Koford added:

"I was at the show for this and when the cameras stopped rolling he didn’t stop preaching."

@Sharain.z said:

"AMENNNNNN !!!! I got chills when he started saying “yesssssAHHH”"

Video of little girl brushing her dad's bald head goes viral

In other news of children showing their fathers love, Briefly News reported on an adorable toddler brushing her daddy's head in a video that left people laughing out loud. Why? Because he was bald. Chiskop tamati vibes.

We all need a bit of TLC and there is always some hair left, right? The toddler thought so. Netizens had some hilarious responses to the video.

@roscal_nyc said:

“She brushing his thoughts."

