One bald father got the salon treatment from his little girl and it melted hearts far and wide

Twitter user @Nick_officia shared a video showing the sweet moment and the little girl's pure love

Hearts melted far and wide as they watched the funny but oh-so-precious moment

The toddler age is tough but it is also beautiful! One little girl brushed her dad’s bald head with confidence as if he was Rapunzel.

Children have the purest souls and their actions teach us a lot. Seeing this little girl believe her daddy had the best hair put a lump in many people’s throats.

Twitter user @Nick_officia shared a TikTok video showing the sweet moment. Not for a minute was the little girl phased that her dad had no hair, and even he was rendered to laughter.

See the cute moment:

The internet goes gaga over the daddy-daughter clip

This is the sweetest thing some people saw all week. The pure love of a child is the greatest thing and people had a moment while watching the clip.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@_harleyy4 said:

“This got me laughing ”

@roscal_nyc said:

“She brushing his thoughts. ”

@JayScottSmith said:

“Best thing I’ve seen all weekend. This is beautiful.”

@Daice9ja said:

“Man is getting cooked under his roof ”

“Fetching her from school”: Sweet daddy daughter clip leaves Mzansi in puddle of mush

In related news, Briefly News reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

