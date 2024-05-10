A young woman took to social media to show off her mom's reaction to her scoring 91% on her test

A wholesome video of a mom's reaction to her child overachieving left many online users with fuzzy feelings.

Woman unveils her mother's reaction to her test

A proud young lady beamed with pride as she could not wait to show her mom her result. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @palesakhoali, took her viewers on a journey to unveil her marks to her mother, which left many in awe.

@palesakhoali took a picture of her result and sent it to her mom. In return, her mother sent her a sweet voice note in which she cheered her child on and offered beautiful compliments.

The adorable clip hit over 260K views, thousands of likes and many comments within a few days of its publication.

People love the woman's video

Online users enjoyed watching the lady clip as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages.

Vhuthu Sadiki said:

"This is so cute…I’m smiling."

Oratilwe Bambi added:

"It’s so nice to make parents proud, it automatically makes you happy."

Ofentse Dipholo wished her well, saying:

"Gal Girl Gurl. Congratulations."

Bongani shared:

"At least she said well done, my mom would've asked me why I didn't get 100."

To which the woman reacted by saying:

"So sorry about that; my mom is your mom now."

Video captures joyful mother cheering at child’s UWC graduation

Briefly News previously reported that one proud mom was filled with pride and joy at her child's graduation ceremony as she celebrated the moment in style.

It is graduation season, and many parents and alumni have geared up to celebrate this huge milestone. One particular parent stood out among the rest during the University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony.

