One African mother went viral on social media, and South Africans loved the video, leaving them in their feelings

In the TikTok clip, the woman can seen cheering her child on at the University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony

The video gained massive attraction on TikTok, gathering over 1.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

One proud mom was filled with pride and joy at her child's graduation ceremony as she celebrated the moment in style.

A joyful mother cheered at her child’s UWC graduation in a TikTok video. Image: @uwconline

Source: TikTok

Mom celebrates child's graduation at UWC

It is graduation season, and many parents and alums have geared up to celebrate this huge milestone. One particular parent stood out among the rest during the University of the Western Cape graduation ceremony. The woman stood up as they called her child's name, and she was filled with joy and pride as she celebrated the moment as though nobody was watching her.

The clip shared by the University of the Western Cape on TikTok has become a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 1.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments within one day of its publication.

Take a look at the woman cheering her child on in the video below:

South Africans clapped for the woman

Many people were amazed by the video and flooded the comments section to cheer her on. Others sent heartwarming messages, leaving them emotional by the woman's reaction.

Prosper Ceilingsn said:

"If they don't know your struggle, they will never understand your praise."

Lee added:

"At that moment, she relived everything that meant to stop her child from graduating, but GOD!!!"

George wrote:

"Who's chopping onions."

Nicoline commented:

"When she think of the struggles and prayers.. Congratulations mama."

Life_with_Lerato shared:

"This video embodies the struggles it took for this moment to happen. May God bless you, mama."

TikTok video captures proud mother celebrating son's UKZN graduation

Briefly News previously reported that a now-viral TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment of a mother proudly celebrating her son at his graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Graduation is a time to celebrate with family, friends, and mentors who have supported the student. It is a joyous occasion that is shared with those who are closest to the student.

Source: Briefly News