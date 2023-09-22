A TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment of a mother celebrating her son's graduation

The post was a reminder of how graduation is a time to celebrate with loved ones who have supported the student on their journey

The mother's jubilant reaction to her son's achievement moved many South African netizens who shared sweet words

A now-viral TikTok video captured the heartwarming moment of a mother proudly celebrating her son at his graduation from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

A mother couldn't hold back her pride when her son bagged his UKZN degree. Image: @ukzn_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Graduation is a time to celebrate with family, friends, and mentors who have supported the student along the way. It is a joyous occasion that is shared with those who are closest to the student.

TikTok video shows graduate's mom overcome with pride

The footage posted on TikTok by @ukzn_official shows a woman shouting with praise as her son capped and receives his qualification from the Dean on the graduation state.

The mother could not contain her excitement and emotion as she left her seat to meet her son as he walked off the stage and embraced him.

Watch the emotional video below:

South Africans left emotional by mother's proud moment

Graduating from university is no small feat, as it is a significant achievement that requires hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

Many netizens expressed how emotional the video of the proud mother made them.

Olwethu phungula commented:

"The boy is holding his tears ❤️."

Clarissa Lawrence replied:

"I live for UKZN graduations."

mafu commented:

"Masethi mfana wami zagcwala mehlo kimi, cabanga ndlela ngoba yinde."

Iminathi the Queen replied:

"Pho manje mina ngikhalelani ❤️❤️."

Jabu Jabulisile said:

"Yhooo, I couldn't hold my tears injabulo eku mama ingifikisela inyembezi nginifisela konke okuhle."

user1145493427182 said:

"Ohyni bethuna injabulo engaka ngaze ngabalekelwa yingazi kwajabula Mina Oooooh Mama kwakuhle."

kamogelo.Angie wrote:

"If only all universities could allow parents to express their joy❤ UKZN never disappoint."

