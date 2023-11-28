A South African father from Cape Town has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a heartwarming video of himself singing and having a good time with his kids

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times and has received many positive comments from netizens who were touched by the wholesome moment

A South African father from Cape Town has warmed the hearts of millions with a heartwarming TikTok video of himself having a fun moment with his young son and daughter.

Dad vibes with his little ones

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the man and his kids singing a song happily together and having a good time in the car after they had gone to church.

The video, posted by @lifewithmy_manchonchos with the caption "Sunday vibes after church," quickly went viral, with over 305K views.

The TikTok video is not the first time the family has gone viral on the platform. In a recent post, the man's kids went viral for singing to him after he had taken them out for lunch at Spur.

The video is a reminder of the importance of spending time with family and creating lasting memories. It is also a testament to the power of social media to connect people and spread joy.

Mzansi shows the family love

Many netizens were touched by the wholesome moment and responded with positive comments.

Ma_Vikana said:

"Lol kumnandi kule family❤️."

mavelous replied:

"Ave nginithanda."

Nomahebhere said:

"Yho kumnandi kulendlu akudingeki mama❤️❤️❤️."

Snoman12 replied:

"Unyaka sowuvala ngale "taima!!!"."

user3922157999992 commented:

"There's always this vibe eyenzeka after church ukuthi iyiphi angiyazi ,my grandmother once asked me ukuthi ngisuke ngye sontweni noma ezindaweni zami."

Woman surprises mom after 5 years apart

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African working and living in the United States woman had social media users in their feels after sharing a video of how she surprised her mother.

A TikTok video shared by @marekakarabo shows the woman walking into a restaurant to surprise her whom she hadn't seen in five years since leaving Mzansi.

The unsuspecting mother can be seen excitedly getting up from her seat with great joy and overcome with emotion as she celebrates the arrival of her daughter whom she hadn't seen in ages.

