A creative man in South Africa proposed to his girlfriend using a large pizza from Debonairs

He wrote the words "Will you marry me?" on the inside of the pizza box and placed a ring in the middle of the pizza

The TikTok video of the proposal went viral on social media, with many people sharing banter in the comments

A man used a pizza to propose to his bae. Image: @constancemoduka

Source: TikTok

Proposals are unique because they mark a significant milestone in a couple's relationship. They represent a public declaration of love, commitment, and a desire to spend the rest of one's life with another person.

Man's pizza proposal goes viral

A video of a Mzansi man preparing to pop the big question to his bae using a cheesy Debonairs pizza has gone viral on social media.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man buying a pizza and then proceeding to write the words "Will you marry me?" on the inside of the box for his partner to see as soon as she opens the pizza. He also placed a ring in the middle of the pizza.

Watch the video below:

Proposals are often unexpected, adding to the moment's excitement and emotional impact. We're sure the lucky lady got the surprise of her life when she opened the tasty meal.

SA amused by man's proposal

The video garnered many comments from entertained netizens. Others joked about his pizza proposal, while others thought it was sweet

Rudehomie replied:

"Uzodla pizza mesehluthi athi no."

TutorTshima commented:

"I love this but the heart you drew ."

shezi_UNonkululeko wrote:

"Lapho mina ngayibona after days lombhalo the way ngi absent minded ngakhona."

sandile..Mashobane said:

"My brother okuhle kodwa."

user5335029007015 replied:

"The way I love food ngakhona I'm sure ngeke ngiyibone nale Ring ."

Londi commented:

"Mhla nahlukana... Uyothi njalo mebona i pizza akhale."

