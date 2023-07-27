This woman set out to take revenge on her siblings, who did not want to share with her and were involved in a large pizza all on her own

TikTok user @shuntel1 filmed a video of herself devouring the large pizza with the utmost satisfaction

South African citizens who know the sibling struggle took to the comments section to share their stories

If you have siblings, then you understand this woman's pain. Being denied some of her siblings' chips, this woman retaliated with a delicious large juicy pizza all to herself.

This older sister filmed a video of herself devouring the large pizza with the utmost satisfaction.

No matter how much siblings love one another, there is always some sort of sibling rivalry. If you have never measured a snack to make sure each sibling gets equal parts, consider yourself lucky.

This woman retaliated on her siblings buying a large pizza and eating it in front of them after they refused to share it with her

TikTok user @shuntel1 shared a video of herself sitting with her delicious large pizza, laughing at her siblings who refuse to share their chips with her.

The joy on her face in this video is priceless:

Fellow South Africans with siblings laughed at the women's retaliation

This level of sibling rivalry can get messy. People took to the comments section to have a laugh and share some of their stories.

Read some of the hilarious comments below:

User2273194755988 admitted:

“Ooh nooo, I would go to my room and cry in peace; alternatively, start polishing your shoes right there.”

Mella loved it:

“If this is not me, then I don’t ”

Lessego❤ has it rough:

“ You’ve got civilised siblings mine would have just taken a slice, then run away and come back for another one ”

Khensani Nkatingi is a softie:

“I struggle to say no to my sister.”

Thoughtful lady buys her brother a new iPhone, his overjoyed reaction leaves Mzansi emotional: "He's blessed"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman surprised her younger brother in the most thoughtful way, leaving him utterly speechless.

A video posted on TikTok by @blackpearls122 shows the young man opening a package from Vodacom with a big smile on his face.

Upon realising what was inside, the man threw the package on the couch and ran in excitement. He returned to continue opening the package as he took out his new iPhone and continued displaying much excitement.

