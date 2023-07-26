These res babes made a plan to cook eggs without a stove, and Mzansi was left in stitches

TikTok user @netshedzo41 shared a video showing how they cooked eggs on the top of a heater

Fellow res students shared their struggles in the comments, loving what the women did in the video

The res life is real! These young Mzansi women were hungry but did not want to brave the cold, so they cooked eggs on the top of their heater.

This res student shared a video showing how they cooked eggs on the top of a heater. Image: TikTok user @netshedzo41

Source: TikTok

Going to university is an experience but living in res, especially in South Africa, is an adventure that will teach you survival skills like nothing else.

University res students cook eggs on heater in TikTok video

TikTok user @netshedzo41 shared a video showing her and some other res peeps cooking scrambled eggs on the top of a heater. Apparently, they were too cold to go all the way to the shared kitchen to use the stove, lol.

Take a look at this ingenuous plan:

South Africa laughs at the res struggles and the women’s smart cooking hack

This is the perfect video to explain exactly what res life looks like. People flocked to the comment section to share stories, commenting on how smart this plan was.

Read some of the comments:

Amorey laughed:

“Work smart, not hard”

Lopangbantsheng was smart:

“I've bought two plates stove for my room I can't afford to go to the kitchen in this type of weather ”

Troy'amiN is for it:

“I love me a woman who always makes a plan ”

Tashhh was worried about the eggs:

“People that leave eggs this long stress me”

Kelvinsogoni could never:

“With the smoke detectors and cameras everywhere in my res asoze”

