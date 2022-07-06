Another stunner is celebrating a big win and has headed online to invite Mzansi along for the ride

Twitter user @nyisist_ shared that she is done with res life as she posted an image of herself showing off the keys to her new apartment

South African netizens were beyond elated for the young lady’s big moves and poured in congratulations

A young woman is done with student accommodation and is now the new proud lessee of an apartment.

Twitter user @nyisist_ to the bluebird app to share her delight as she posted a snap of herself dangling the keys to her new home, revealing a glimpse of the spacious kitchen.

Congratulations poured in for a young woman making big moves after securing her own apartment. Image: @nyisist_/Twitter

She captioned the post:

“I’m done with res life.”

Whether it is a house or a flat, whether you’re renting or buying, very few things say you’re doing well as an adult like owning your own space, and @nyisist_ can be proud of her big moves.

Her online friends flocked in on her Twitter post to congratulate her on the major milestone.

@LangaRade responded:

“Yes this is a beautiful moment to witness a black child but don’t force pressure on yourself if it’s not possible now, some people are blessed at their own time, yours will come while u still breathing but nje GOD BLESS YOU.”

@KaydenMac2 wrote:

“Jonga kaloku ndilapha uphi wena Madlamini.”

@sizwebold replied:

“...for this to be me next year.”

@iam_mkaymusic said:

“Yho this just made me believe it's possible.”

