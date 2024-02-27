South African women in the trucking business flaunted their heavy-duty vehicles in a TikTok video

These trailblazing women who are defying stereotypes flashed big smiles and even bigger trucks,

The inspiring clip gained traction on the platform and won the hearts of people across the country

A video of female truckers inspired South Africans. Image: @qhakazagomazi

Source: TikTok

Female truckers took TikTok by storm and redefined what it means to be a trucker in the modern world.

Women truckers break stereotypes

The confident women posed in front of their trucks that were parked next to each other. The video was posted on TikTok by @qhakazagomazi and got Mzansi hyped.

They proved that women can excel in any industry, no matter how male-dominated. The beauties served squad goals and inspired a new generation of female truckers.

Truckers shine on TikTok

The video spread like wildfire and sparked curiosity about how they got into the industry.

Watch the video below:

Woman's hustle impresses SA

The comments section lit up with praise and admiration for these women. Viewers conveyed their awe and encouraged the ladies to continue making big moves.

See a few reactions below:

@bongiwesshezi said:

"Yes bo sisi. These are the things we need to brag about, hard work. Continue hustling ladies."

@PebetsiM asked:

"How do I join the team?"

@MarthaMafisa mentioned:

"I'm inspired, ladies. Keep up the good job. May the good Lord bless you continuously."

@Ganyane shared:

"I wanna see myself here. I am studying supply chain management and logistics. My dream is to own one or two."

@Zoe wrote:

"Go girls, that's what we need. ❤️"

@Mandiii asked:

"When are watching a TV documentary about South African ladies in the trucking industry?"

@zet added:

"Gals are doing it for themselves."

@ThothoT wrote

"Yes, ladies phakathi kwabo. You can do it just like them."

@lucypearl said:

"iMbokodo madoda izingadlangadla."

