Hlayisani Sono is a determined advocate for women's opportunities in the construction industry

Her passion grew during an apprenticeship, where she helped build homes for her community

Speaking to Briefly News, Sono believes women are fearless, and she wants to empower them to excel in male-dominated fields

Hlayisani Sono aims to break the narratives around women working in the construction industry. Images: Pictures Supplied.

In a world where traditional gender roles are increasingly challenged, remarkable individuals like Hlayisani Sono are breaking new ground and inspiring change.

Empowering women in construction

Sono is a shining example of a woman who is determined to pave the way for fellow females in the male-dominated construction industry. With an unwavering belief in women's potential, Sono challenges the status quo and has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for others.

" My role is to be a good role model to young women who want to venture into construction who want to be heard or seen in the male dominant like myself.

"I would advice them to venture into construction they must work hard. They must not fear anything, like me.

"Once you live something you make sure to work hard and show that we as women can do it and we can make it in a male dominant industry."

Sono's passion for construction ignited during an apprenticeship where she contributed to building RDPs for her community. This hands-on experience fueled her drive to excel in the construction sector, and she now owns her own company called Mhani Builder Construction and Projects.

Hlayisani Sono aims to recruit more women in the field of construction. Images: Pictures Supplied.

As a woman in a predominantly male environment, Sono encountered scepticism and prejudice, often told she couldn't perform as well as her male counterparts.

Undeterred, she turned these challenges into motivation, proving that women can construct mansions and towering buildings equally.

"When it comes to gender, we are sidelined when it comes to job opportunities.

"They will also tell us that we won't do it right because we are women.

"We can build these mansions and big buildings. And we can do it right."

Inspired by her journey, Sono is resolute in her mission to open doors for more women. She acknowledges that while many aspiring women desire to join the industry, they lack the guidance to take the first step.

Hlayisani Sono aims to break barriers in the construction sector. Images: Pictures Supplied.

The bricklayer envisions a future where women find the support and opportunities to thrive. Standing up and advocating for gender equality, she emphasizes listening to women's concerns and fostering an inclusive environment.

"They must create more opportunities for women so that they can venture into a male dominant industry so that many women can also join too.

"Some want to be in the industry but they don't know where to start and where to begin.

"Yes they can excel if we can have more support and more opportunities."

Hlayisani Sono aims to empower young women interested in the construction sector. Images: Pictures Supplied.

In her pursuit of excellence, Sono draws inspiration from trailblazing CEOs like Lettie Mashau of Motheo Construction and Vongani Magudu of Magudu Associates.

These women serve as role models, showcasing the heights that can be reached with dedication and determination.

"Lettie Mashau, the CEO of Motheo Construction, insipers me to work hard and to lift myself and the company up because she's a big CEO of a big construction company.

"So I wish to be like her and to follow her footsteps.

Sono believes that the era of women fearing limitations is long gone. As a pioneer in her field, she sees her role as more than just a construction professional. She envisions herself as a beacon of inspiration for young women aspiring to join the construction sector.

"Women don't fear anything nowadays. Women want to work hard, women want to be heard and women want to be part of the great achievement in this male dominated industry.

"Everywhere women excel, they leave a mark. Women make sure that they do the right things."

With women like Sono leading the way, the construction industry's future is set to be more diverse, inclusive, and empowered than ever before.

