Dr Maurine Musie is the youngest PhD holder in the nursing department at the University of Pretoria, and she is also a midwife specialist and a lecturer

Hailing from a small village in Venda, she has overcome challenges to excel in the healthcare sector

Speaking to Briefly News, Dr Musie was driven by her own experiences, which made her dedicate her life to caring for others

Dr Maurine Musie, an advanced Midwife specialist and Midwifery lecturer at the University of Pretoria, is making waves in the healthcare field.

Dr Maurine Musie: A rising star in maternal healthcare

Hailing from a small village in Venda, Limpopo province, her remarkable story is one of resilience and unwavering dedication. A calling rooted in childhood experiences led Dr Musie to nursing.

She says:

"“As a child, I was always sick and saw the general practitioner most of the time, and that is where my passion for caring took shape. During consultations with the doctor, I always toldmyself that I had been brought to this earth to care for others. After finishing high school in 2011 I then applied to study nursing”

After completing high school, she pursued nursing studies, a path she knew was her true calling. One life-altering encounter during her community service reshaped her perspective. Assisting a grieving mother through a stillbirth, Dr Musie's empathy and support left an indelible mark on the patient.

"The loss of a baby through stillbirth is a deeply traumatic event for parents, and providing empathetic and supportive care is crucial during this difficult time. I decided to stay with women the whole day, being there with her physically and offering emotional support and just holding her hand as she mourns the life of her child”.

"I remember she said that I assisted her and she has never experienced such caring from a nurse in her life. She said to me that I am a good midwife and she can see that I have been called by God to be a nurse. Those words touched my heart."

"Emanating from that I then did my Masters on advocating for respectful maternity care and promoting the use ofalternative evidence-based positions that assists with enhancing the progress of labour and ensuring a positive birthing experience. I published several articles and co-authored a chapter in a book entitled Working with Indigenous Knowledge."

Youngest PhD holder in nursing at the University of Pretoria

Remarkably, Dr Musie became the youngest PhD holder at the University of Pretoria's nursing department and her achievement was recognised:

"Being recognised as the youngest PhD holder in the Nursing Department at University of Pretoria as acknowledged by the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Minister of Higher Education and training made me feel honoured and grateful. This recognises my hard work, the extraordinary amount of dedication, and intellectual prowess which serves as a testament to my exceptional abilities and dedication to the Maternal and Child field of study.

'This may also serve as an inspiration to other upcoming young academics and researchers, showing that age should not be a barrier to pursuing academic excellence."

Dr Musie's future is as bright as her past achievements. She aims to break barriers not just in South Africa but in Africa too.

She says:

“As a young professional, one of my goals and aspirations is to become a professor, a well-rounded expert, and an established NRF-rated researcher within the field of maternal and child healthcare. I plan on mentoring and empowering young upcoming academic researchers and leaders by hosting webinars on various social media platforms.

Her parting words to budding nurses echo wisdom and empathy, she says:

"Treat every patient with compassion and empathy. Remember that behind every medical condition, there's a person with unique emotions, fears, and needs. Being empathetic will not only comfort patients but also help you deliver more effective care.

"Be a Lifelong Learner: Nursing is a constantly evolving field. Commit to continuous learning and professional development. Stay updated on the latest research, technologies, and best practices to provide the best possible care to your patients."

"Lastly identify mentors and role models: Connect with experienced nurses and researcherswho can guide them and provide valuable insights into the nursing profession. One of the ethical principles that informs my daily life is reciprocity which is enabled by striving to make a difference in other people lives. I believe that “No man is an island” and the success of humanity depends on the ability to lift each others."

