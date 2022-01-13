Soulmate Starlife series: cast with images, plot summary, full story, teasers

If you are a fan of Indian drama, Soulmate Starlife is the perfect show for you. The show first premiered on 25th February 2013 and was last broadcasted on 20th September 2014. The romantic family drama show has a compelling storyline that you cannot afford to miss out on!

Soulmate Starlife cast during a shoot.

Source: Twitter

Soulmate is an Indian soap opera produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Saba Mumtaz, Shruti Vaidya, Utkarsh Naithani, Ved Raj and Abhijit Sinha. It is based on Govardhanram Tripathi's 1887-1901 four-volume novel of the same name. The show also ran alongside Star Plus and DD National.

Soulmate's plot summary

Soulmate narrates the story of a young, cultured aristocrat named Saraswatichandra. His mother committed suicide when he was a very young child and was thus raised by Laxminandan alone.

Later, his father remarried a woman by the name Gumaan. Even though Gumaan is an evil and selfish person, Laxminandan and Gumaan bear a son who is nothing like his mother. So, Sara undergoes a lot of trouble to win over the woman of his life.

Soulmate's full story

Soulmate story starts with Saraswatichandra, the eldest son of the aristocrat Gujarati Vyas family living in Dubai for business purposes. He lives with his father, Laxminandan Vyas, stepmother Gumaan and step-brother Danny. His mother Saraswati’s unnatural death left a deep dent in his childhood memory..

Kumud is educated, open-minded and selfless like her father, even though she is a village girl. Since Saras does not want to get involved in a lifelong relationship, he comes to Kumud’s village to inform her father. Slowly, love blossoms between the two.

Unfortunately, due to Gumman's evil doings, Saras finds out that his mother committed suicide due to his father’s infidelity with Gumaan. He cancels his upcoming wedding with Kumud. As a result, Kumud is left with no other choice but to marry Pramadan. Alcoholic Pramadan mistreats Kumud, but Kumud still tries to turn him into a good person.

In a turn of events, Saras gets rescued by Pramad’s sister and comes to Pramad’s house only to find the sufferings of Kumud in her in-law’s house. Pramad tries to kill Kumud, but Saras rescues her and takes them to her father's home. Meanwhile, Kumud’s younger sister develops feelings for Saras, so Kumud decides to sacrifice her love for her sister.

Finally, Pramad passes away, and Kumud gets married to Saras, while Kusum gets married to Saras’s brother Danny. Gumaan tries to devastate the Vyas family by misleading Saras’s long lost brother, Kabir, but her attempt fails, and she gets imprisoned.

Kabir marries his love Anushka. The Vyas family finds that Saras’a mother is still alive in an amnesic state. Kumud helps her to regain her memory. The story ends with the birth of Sanskriti, Kumud and Saras’ daughter.

Soulmate's teasers

At the moment, there are no readily available teasers for the series.

Soulmate Starlife's cast members

Throughout Soulmate's episodes, the talented actors and actresses have done an incredible job in bringing the story to life. Here are they!

Jennifer Winget as Kumud Sundari Desai Vyas

Indian television actress Jennifer Winget

Source: Getty Images

She is an Indian actress who appears on Hindi television. She is known for her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh, Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah and Maya Jaisingh in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2.

In Soulmate, she stars Kumud, Guniyal and Vidyachatur's daughter.

Gautam Rode as Saraswatichandra "Saras" Vyas

Indian film actor Gautam Rode

Source: Getty Images

He is an Indian television actor known for starring in Saraswatichandra (Soulmate), Suryaputra Karn and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2. In Soulmate, he stars Saraswati and Laxminandan's son.

Recurring characters

Varun Kapoor as Danny Vyas

Shiny Doshi as Kusum Desai Vyas

Ashish Kapoor as Kabir Vyas

Srishty Rode as Anushka Vyas

Anshul Trivedi as Pramadan

Chetan Pandit as Laxminandan Vyas

Monica Bedi as Gumaan Kaur

Yatin Karyekar/Aliraza Namdar as Vidyachatur Desai

Alpana Buch as Guniyal Devi Desai

Ragini Shah as Dugb

Vinita Mahesh as Kumari

Mehul Kajaria as Gyanchatur Desai

Mansi Jain as Chandrika Kaur Desai

Surya Kanth / Winy Tripathi as Yash Desai

Soni Singh as Kalika Desai

Sonia Shah as Menaka: Gumaan's elder sister

Sai Ballal as Buddhi Dhan Dharmadhikari

Pratichi Mishra as Saubhagyavati Devi Dharmadhikari

Vahbbiz Dorabjee as Alak Kishori Dharmadhikari

Shahrukh Sadri as Murakh Das

Maleeka R Ghai as Saraswati Vyas

Rahul Ram as Prashant

Mithil Jain as Sub-Inspector Umesh Solank

Smita Shetty as Sunder Baa

Varun Sharma as Mohan

Shivani Gosain as Sunanda

Menaka Lalwani as Aarti

Manasi Parekh as Karuna

Soulmate Starlife is one of the most entertaining shows you should look out for. It is a good shift from the normal, where most shows revolve around female protagonists. Sara, a male character, has to battle with internal and external forces to get the woman he loves most.

