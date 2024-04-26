SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs both head into Saturday’s 27 April 2024 PSL match on the back of losses

Victory for SuperSport will keep their hopes of a CAF spot alive, while Chiefs will be looking to end a run of three consecutive defeats

Matsatsantsa goalkeeper Washington Arubi eyes three points while fans are confident they can beat the Amakhosi

SuperSport United goalkeeper Washington Arubi says the club aims for a high finish the PSL. Image: SuperSport United FC

SuperSport United goalkeeper Washington Arubi says both sides will be wounded in the PSL encounter against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

Victory for SuperSport will move them two points closer to a CAF spot, while Chiefs are struggling after only one point in their last five matches.

SuperSport United are aiming for a victory

The match between SuperSport and Chiefs is confirmed via the tweet below:

Speaking to Briefly News, Arubi said the fifth-placed side are pushing for victory as they push for a place in the PSL top-three.

Arubi said:

"It is a big game because we are both coming from losses, and we are both wounded, but the team that puts in more effort is the one that will win the game. We still have a chance to finish second or at least third, putting us into a Caf competition next season, and that is what we are aiming for. Beating Chiefs helps us achieve that goal."

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson still hopes to earn a CAF spot, but his side will need to drastically change their form after last scoring a goal on Saturday, 9 March.

SuperSport United fans are confident

Matsatsantsa fans are confident ahead of the match against the Amakhosi and took to social media to back their team.

Tshepo Ernest Kgapane says it could be a draw:

"Currently, our team and Kaizer chiefs are the same. Can't guarantee a win."

Dee Mokoena wants a SuperSport victory:

"Let's drag them into the relegation fight."

Moar Love thinks it will be easy for SuperSport:

" A walk in the park. Let’s collect."

Astro Pat Lalane is confident:

"The question is! How many goals do SuperSport win this game by?"

Albert Skosana backs the Amakhosi:

"Chiefs will win."

