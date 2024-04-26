AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin says the club has filed an official complaint to the PSL over Abbubaker Mobara’s controversial red card

The coach hopes Mobara’s suspension will be lifted in time for their next match against Chippa United on Saturday, 27 April 2024

Local football fans say Martin should stop complaining and should instead focus on AmaZulu’s performances as they sit 13th on the PSL log

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin hopes to have Abbubaker Mobara's suspension lifted. Image: AmaZulu FC

Natal-side AmaZulu are awaiting a response from the PSL after they made an official complaint regarding Abbubaker Mobara's red card.

Former referee Ace Ncobo said Mobara's red card was a mistake during Usuthu's 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 20 April 2024, and Martin has welcomed his opinion.

AmaZulu files complaint

Usuthu made an official complaint to the PSL, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Martin, who is no stranger to complaining about referees, says the decision was unfair and must be rectified.

Martin said:

“We’re not talking even about being fair. It’s about something that it’s crazy. Because to continue for three games without one of our key players for something that he didn’t do - and it’s already proven - could be something again bad for football and this competition.”

Fans think Martin has too many complaints

Local football fans took to social media to say Martin should stop complaining and instead focus on the team eight points above the relegation zone with six games left.

Khosa Albert says Martin is trying to deflect attention:

"This plumber is trying to deflect attention from him because he knows his job is on the line!"

Hlase Sibisi agrees with Martin:

"I am a Bucs fan, and truth be told, there was no foul to begin with. Even the exchange of words between Mobara and the referee. That was a clear tackle; he got the ball."

Mayisela CharMayi Seekane says the red card should be rewarded:

"They should revoke the red card for the tackle and give him a fresh one for dissent."

Martins Mosh says Martin must change focus:

"This one must be given a whistle."

Tavhanyani Mainganye is not surprised:

"I don't remember any coach saying their player deserves the red card given to him, so it's unsurprising."

Referee boss Abdul Ebrahim defends decisions

As reported by Briefly News, Safa, the head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, says the level of refereeing in South Africa is high despite recent controversial decisions.

Ebrahim admitted mistakes have been made recently, but fans should not pick isolated events to determine the quality of referees.

