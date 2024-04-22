Pablo Franco Martin says Orlando Pirates should have kicked the ball out before their winning goal on Saturday, 20 April 2024

Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory, while Martin was also upset after midfielder Abbubaker Mobara was controversially sent off in the 21st minute

Football fans believe Martin is just bitter and is concerned about losing his job as AmaZulu coach

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin is angry after a controversial 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 20 April 2024, after midfielderAbbubaker Mobara was sent off in the 21st minute.

Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the game's only goal, and the AmaZulu coach, who says referees disrespect his side, felt the build-up to the goal was illegal.

Pablo Franco Martin is angry after Orlando Pirates' goal

AmaZulu coach Martin was fuming after the Pirate's defeat, as confirmed in the below tweet:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Martin said Pirates displayed unsportsmanlike behaviour in their 1-0 defeat, while a similar incident happened in their cup defeat to Pirates on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

A Briefly News source said the players agree with Martin and feel robbed by a goal by Mabasa, a target for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The source said:

"We were already playing with one man short after Mobara got sent off for nothing, and we had another player down when they went on to score. The coach is doing his best to play good football, but how can we do that if the referees keep going against us."

Fans call Martin bitter

While AmaZulu feels they have been on the wrong side of referee decisions, local football fans feel Martin is just lashing out because he feels like his job is on the line.

Philemon Tinoota thinks Martin's future is hanging by a thread:

"His job is on the line. He will be fired."

Arthur M Maredi is frustrated with Martin:

"This one is starting to irritate us. OP has the right to celebrate wildly because our vision is to play in the Champions League, not to beat Amazulu."

Leendokuhle Mqadi questions why AmaZulu keeps Martin:

"This coach is fortunate. He is sending uSuthu straight to the relegation zone, but they still keep him while they fired Benni when uSuthu was in the top 3."

Mo Phofu shows fake sympathy:

"Poor thing is in pain again. Pirates are really cruel, lol."

Calvin Geqeza called Martin bitter:

"Sour grapes."

Former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo disagrees with Pablo Franco Martin

As reported by Briefly News, former Fifa referee Aco Ncobo says it was correct to award Orlando Pirates a penalty in their 4-2 Nedbank Cup victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Ncobo disagreed with AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin, who said awarding the penalty was a 'scandal'.

