A video showed Morolka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali taking part in late-night celebrations of Real Madrid’s Champions League victory on Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The 34-year-old’s future at the Dube Birds is in doubt as he nears the end of his contract, and he could consider retirement

Fans took to social media to question Jali’s behaviour and physical appearance, as they believe the player should hang up his boots

Andile Jali must decide on his future while the 34-year-old has been seen partying. Image: Moroka Swallows FC

Source: Facebook

Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali faces being a free agent at the end of the season, and the midfielder could hang up his boots at 34.

On Wednesday, 17 April 2024, the midfielder was seen celebrating Real Madrid's Champions League victory while his contract draws to an end at Swallows

Andile Jali's agent discusses his future

Jali, who recently announced his engagement, will meet with his agent, Mike Makaab, to discuss his future.

Speaking to FARPost, Makaab said:

“We are meeting with AJ in the next few weeks to discuss if he still wants to play. If he says yes, obviously he must prepare himself; he is a professional and ready for the upcoming season.”

Fans show concern for Jali

Watch Jali celebrate Real Madrid's victory in the video below:

After watching Jali celebrate, fans took to social media to question his partying ways, while the former Orlando Pirates star assured fans he is financially stable.

Zamokwakhe Shezi says Jali has nothing to worry about:

"He will find a new club."

Thulane Mahlangu says Jali must focus:

"He's celebrating ububhanxa instead of focusing on getting a job."

KhunouDk wishes the best for Jali:

"He looks happy. Hope Tata has saved for rainy days."

StayHome WaTlokwëng thinks retirement is the best option:

"He must retire."

Jan Van Potgieter was shocked:

"He retired, neh? There’s no way he still plays with that mkhaba."

Lerato Chanangu says he wasted his money

As reported by Briefly News, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu said he wasted his money on women and an expensive lifestyle.

The former Bafana international has fallen on hard times financially and is currently living with family in Thembisa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News