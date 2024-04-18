38-year-old goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is set to be released by Orlando Pirates as his contract expires at the end of June 2024

The veteran shot-stopper forms part of a group of players, including forward Kermit Erasmus, who could leave Pirates as free agents at the end of the season

Bucs’ supporters thanked the goalkeeper, who joined the club in 2005, and wished him well for the future

38-year-old goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane is set to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Siyabonga Mpontshane will have to consider his options as he nears the exit door at Orlando Pirates.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper joined Pirates in 2005 from Platinum Stars, and in that time, he has played 88 times and kept 34 clean sheets.

Siyabonga Mpontshane is part of Pirates' mass exodus

Mpontshane's future is uncertain, according to the tweet below:

Mpontshane is not the only player nearing the end of his contract at Pirates, as nine other players, including forward Kermit Erasmus, will see their deals expire in June

As the veteran nears the exit door, Pirates are looking at Richard's Bay FC goalkeeper Salim Magoola, but they will face competition from Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United

Bucs fans think Mpontshane must hang up his gloves

Pirates supporters took to social media to thank Mpontshane for his time at the club, and many believe the 38-year-old should use this opportunity to end his career.

Collins Mabasa thanked the veteran goalkeeper:

"Mpontshane is too old; he needs to retire, and we really appreciate his contributions. Please, Ofori, you must be allowed to prove yourself."

Karabo Moloi sees significant changes in Pirates' goalkeeping department:

"Mpontshene must leave yena, his story is finished. Mara Chaine is not make sure yohh. This coming week, they must give Ofori one more match. I, for one, always believed in him."

Löllí Nåtive Genåro thinks Pirates as options:

"No one is better... if we can bring Gumede and promote that young boy from DDC. And sell Buthelezi and Ofori. Mpontsane must retire."

Thabo Ngamla Profesor thinks it is time for Mpontshane to leave:

"As for Mpontsane, It'd be very much appreciated."

Amuluks Ndhuku says Mponthsane's time at the club is over:

"Mpontshane, it's about time. What happened to swapping Ofori with Nwabali?"

Nkululeko Nqondozabantu Ngobese wants the veteran to stay:

"I so wish Mpontshane could extend his contract."

Sonqoba Rammala says the veteran has options:

"Mpontshane can go join Arrows or Chippa or Swallows."

Mpho Da Emgee thanked the Pirate's goalkeepers:

"Ofori and Mpotshane should leave. They have served us for years. Good luck with their future."

Ongeziwe Sigcawu was shocked to hear Mpontshane was still at the club:

" Mpontshane is still there? Wow!"

Majakathata Majantja Mokoenat showed Mponbtshane appreciation:

"Salute."

Makhehlene Makhaula scored his first goal in eight years

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula celebrated his first goal in eight years after scoring in the Bucs' 4-2 victory against AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

The 34-year-old could not contain his happiness after scoring and ran the entire field length to jump into the arms of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

