Bongani Zungu was one of the players who left Mamelodi Sundowns this summer, but the South African midfielder's situation was the most controversial.

The former Rangers star announced his departure from the DStv Premiership champions through his social media accounts before the Brazilians released an official statement.

Briefly News outlines four players who could replace Zungu at Mamelodi Sundowns this summer before the new season starts in a few weeks.

Top players to replace Zungu at Sundowns

1. Jayden Adams

Adams is one of the midfielders who have been linked with a summer move to Sundowns. Now that Zungu is no longer at the club, it would be perfect if he eventually joined the Brazilians.

The South African international's preferred position is attacking midfield, but Steve Barker at Stellenbosch FC has used him as a centre midfielder on numerous occasions.

The 23-year-old is one of the most versatile midfielders in the Premier Soccer League and would be the perfect replacement for Zungu at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

2. Goodman Mosele

Mosele performed well while on loan at Chippa United from Orlando Pirates last season and could still struggle to break into Jose Riveiro's starting line-up.

The South African international consistency in the last campaign shows he can replace Zungu at Sundowns.

Signing Mosele from Pirates would also be easy for Masandawana, as he was not part of the Buccaneers squad that travelled to Spain for their pre-season camp.

3. Thabo Cele

Cele is European-based and has never played in the South African league in his entire career, but he would be an excellent option to replace Zungu.

Like Bongani, the 27-year-old would bring his European experience to Steve Komphela's team, and it won't be difficult to prize him away from Russian club Fakel Voronezh.

The Brazilians have been interested in bringing the South African midfielder to the PSL since last summer.

4. Edson Castillo

Castillo was one of the best players on the Kaizer Chiefs team that had a disastrous league campaign last season.

The Venezuelan international is also a versatile midfielder, like Jayden Adams, and can play different positions in the midfield.

The Amakhosi star has many qualities that make him Zungu's perfect replacement for the Brazilians.

Fans back midfielder Bongani Zungu to find a new club

Briefly News earlier reported that Zungu is searching for a new club to play for after he decided to leave PSL champions Sundowns.

The South African midfielder announced his departure from the club he joined in 2022, while Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have reportedly shown an interest in the 31-year-old.

