Kaizer Chiefs are transitioning this summer as they hope to get back to the top after so many years

The Soweto Giants had a disastrous season last campaign, and some players have already been released

Briefly News highlights some of the players Amakhosi should still show the exit doors

Kaizer Chiefs are heading into a new era under Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi ahead of the upcoming season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Glamour Boys have endured a rough patch for nearly 10 seasons but are making necessary plans to return to the top by signing quality players and offloading some from their squad.

Briefly News lists some players Amakhosi need to part ways with for new players to come in this summer.

Itumeleng Khune alongside other players are expected to consider leaving Kaizer Chiefs this summer. Photo: Carl Fourie.

Three players Kaizer Chiefs should offload

1. Itumeleng Khune

The Bafana Bafana legend has spent 25 years with the Soweto giants and was given a befitting farewell in the club's last home game in the 2023-24 season.

There are reports that Khune wants to continue at Kaizer Chiefs, but he's not satisfied with the deal the club is offering him.

He has struggled for game time, only making five appearances in all competitions last campaign and conceding six goals.

2. Brandon Peterson

Peterson is surplus to requirements at Chiefs with the club adding a new goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to their ranks.

The 29-year-old is not the first choice at the club and should be shipped off this summer.

3. Happy Mashiane

Mashiane's chances of playing next season at Kaizer Chiefs were reduced after the club secured the signing of Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs.

Nabi has yet to disclose the formation he will use, but the addition of Bongani Sam and Dortley means Mashiane will have to find a new club this summer.

Fans want Chiefs to offer Itumeleng Khune a contract

Briefly News previously reported that Khune could extend his career at Kaizer Chiefs after his agent, Thato Matuka, said the club could offer him a new contract.

The 36-year-old has been struggling to find a new club since his Chiefs farewell and could retire, but his career could experience a significant U-turn with a new Amakhosi contract.

