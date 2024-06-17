Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleeng Khune could be offered a new contract at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

The 36-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of June 2024, and the club has already honoured his 25-year-stay at the club

Local football fans took to social media to say Khune should stay at Chiefs while other shave called for the player to hang up his gloves

Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is waiting for a new contract from Kaizer Chiefs. Image: IIKHUNE_32_16/Twitter

Itumeleng Khune could extend his legendary career at Kazier Cheifs after his agent, Thato Matuka, said the club could offer him a new contract.

The 36-year-old has been struggling to find a new club since his Chiefs farewell and could retire, but his career could experience a significant U-turn with a new Amakhosi contract.

Itumeleng Khune is waiting for Kaizer Chiefs

Khune could be offered a new Chiefs contract, according to the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, football agent Matuka said he has contacted Amakhosi and is now waiting for an offer for the player who was rejected by Cape Town City.

Matuka said:

‘They will start work on 20 June [2024]. Please contact me on 21 June, maybe something will be revealed. We are also waiting for it.”

Fans want Khune to stay

Amakhosi fans took to social media to say Khune should be offered a new contract, while others said it was time for the 36-year-old to hang up his gloves.

Thabiso Mogane says Khune should retire:

“Brother, it’s enough! Retire now; thank you for the services.”

Bheki Lwandle is a fan:

“No keeper in Africa has the better ball distribution than this guy.”

Pusho Man P Moipolai is confused:

“He already said goodbye, mos.”

Encore Enkosi says it is time to move on:

“That’s a no to renew his contract.”

Kevin Mashio wants Khune to stay:

“Give him a two-year deal.”

Kaizer Chiefs wave goodbye to Itumeleng Khune

As Briefly News reported, Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs held a farewell for legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

Khune ended his 25-year stay at Natturena by coming off the bench during the 0-0 draw against Polokwane City.

