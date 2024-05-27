Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khuine could get a new lease of life by signing for Cape Town City FC next season

The 36-year-old has been assessing his future after ending his 25-year stay at Amakhosi at the end of the last season

Local football fans took to social media to say Khune will do well at the Cape Town side, while others think he should hang up his gloves

Legendary Mzansi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could be heading to a new club after Cape Town City chairman John Comitis showed his admiration for the shot-stopper.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper, who was honoured by Kaizer Chiefs after his last home game, is looking for a new club, but Comitis said a City move is unlikely.

John Comitis is happy with Darren Keet

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Comitis said the club are likely to stick with current custodian Darren Keet, but he praised Khune, who SuperSport United previously rejected.

Comitis said:

"We still have Darren Keet. We will persevere with Keet at the moment; we don't need Khune right now. [Khune] is a good goalkeeper, but for now, we are good with what we have, and that's Darren Keet for us."

Fans want Khune to retire

Local football fans took to social media to say Khune should instead consider retirement, while some thought a move to Cape Town would be a good move.

Jabulani Ngwenya thinks Chiefs should have kept Khune:

"Khune can do better than Bvuma."

Masithembe Khonqo backs the move:

"He will excel at CT City. Kaizer Chiefs don't know how to use him."

Malbie Fani gave his opinion:

"Khune should hang up his boots and prepare to be a goalkeeper coach."

Daniel Mthabela already worked out a fee:

"They can pay him R400k like they did with Teko Modise."

Leon Sive Zenzisi says Itu should stay at Chiefs:

"Itu must accept anything that Chiefs is offering him."

Mamelodi Sundowns target Cape Town City youngster

As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted Cape Town City attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes for next season.

The Masandawana are looking to bolster their attacking line-up with young talent and have identified the 20-year-old midfield maestro.

