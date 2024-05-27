Winger Khama Billiat could return to the Zimbabwe international team, according to former teammate Willard Katsande

Katsande, who played with Billiat at both Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL, said the 33-year-old will play an important role in Zimbabwe's 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The opinion of Katsande divided local football fans, who are either excited by the prospect or disagree with Billiat's return to international football

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Willard Katsande predicts Khama Billiat will return to international football for Zimbabwe. Image: WillardKatsande and Khama_Billiat11

Source: Twitter

Khama Billiat has received the backing of former international teammate Willard Katsande to return to the Zimbabwe side he last played for in 2021.

Billiat's former Kaizer Chiefs colleague, Katsande, said the 33-year-old, who joined Zimbabwean side Yadah FC in February 2024, could play a vital role in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Willard Katsande said Khama Billiat can return to international football

Katsande made his prediction via his Twitter (X) page:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Katsande said that Billiat, who is facing the loss of his Mzansi mansion, could play against Bafana in the June 2024 qualifiers.

Katsande said:

"Khama Billiat will be instrumental in our upcoming World Cup Qualifiers vs Lesotho and South Africa."

Fans disagree with Katsande

Football lovers took to social media to say Billiat could offer something to the Zimbabwe side, while others said the 33-year-old should stay away.

MwaleWashy disagrees with Katsande:

"Obviously, no."

Tauholywar says another player should join Billiat:

"Yes, and bring back Knowledge Musona."

MMKapishe says there are other options:

"We have a lot of capable youngsters who should be given a chance."

Buti_Sammy is excited by the idea:

"I can't wait to see him dance again."

ThembaSindane10 asked a question:

"Didn't he retire from the national team?"

Willard Katsande backs himself for Kaizer Chiefs job

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande backed himself to become the future Amakhosi coach.

The club legend said he will be a title-winning coach for the Soweto club after he completes his training in four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News