Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat has reportedly missed monthly payments on his Midrand mansion and could lose his home

Billiat played for Mamelodi Sudowns and Kaizer Chiefs before signing for Zimbabwean side Yadah FC this season

Local Mzansi football fans took to social media to show their support for the 33-year-old, while some questioned his financial mentality

Khama Billiat could lose his Midrand mansion after reportedly failing to make regular monthly payments on the R1.7 million loan.

According to reports, the 33-year-old striker is in financial trouble despite earning a R95 000 salary after signing for Zimbabwean side Yadah FC in February 2024.

Billiat faces losing his Midrand mansion according to the tweet below:

According to Bulawayo 24, an unnamed Mzansi sheriff officer said the former Kaizer Chiefs star had not paid his bond.

The officer said:

"The information is that the player has not been paying monthly instalments for the house, prompting the finance service provider to put the house on auction in an attempt to recoup the R1.7 million loan."

Mzansi fans support Billiat

Local football fans took to social media to support Billiat, while some are worried he is following in the footsteps of cash-strapped former Bafana midfielder Lerato Chabangu.

Phuti Dibete feels for Billiat:

"A year without a salary can be taxing to anyone. Hope he recovers."

Collyn Mbiba KaDlamini says there is a lesson to be learned:

"l so wish the upcoming youngsters can learn from this boy's predicament."

Tumelo Du Toit defends Billiat:

"Maybe he just left it because he no longer needs to return to Mzansi. Let us not judge him, please."

Matladi Frans questions Billiat's financial mentality:

"This man was earning a lot of money while playing for Kaizer Chiefs, and he should have already paid up that property a long time ago."

King Wakwa Nkomo admired Billiat:

"He was a deadly striker."

