Former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat has signed a one-year contract with Zimbabwean club, Yadah FC

The football star dangled himself a whooping R95 252 monthly salary at his new team

The star had to return to his home country after attempting to secure himself a club to play for in South Africa

Khama Billiat signed a one-year contract deal with Zimbabwe's Yadah FC. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

Month after month, Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat has been trying to secure himself at a football club, and he has finally found a new home after being rumoured to be in training with Cape Town City FC.

Khama Billiat signs with Yadah FC

The 33-year-old former Amakhosi player Khama Billiat has made headlines once again as he has returned to his home ground. It's been made official that he will be joining the Ambitious Premiership side Yadah FC following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

Khama Billiat has signed his one-year contract deal with the club and will be earning himself R95 252 monthly during his time with them. The Zimbabwean soccer news page @Soccer24Zim shared the news of Billiat being signed to the team on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"OFFICIAL| Ambitious Premiership side Yadah FC, have signed Khama Billiat on a one-year deal and dangled a US$5000 per month salary for the former Warriors star."

See the post below:

Soccer fans react to Khama signing to Yadah FC

Many football fans shared their views on Khama signing to the Ambitious Premiership side. See some of the reactions below:

@DannythatGuy wrote:

"I don’t know what I expected a Zimbabwean PSL salary to be, and I’m… surprised I think?"

@_iareTerry said:

"Madness considering the other players aren't nowhere near a grand even."

@lizweC responded:

"Who will watch Yadah? Khama though. But it's a money business so why not really."

@mabekafarai asked:

"How much are they giving the other players?"

@smanganyi1 commented:

"Decision making in Zim football has never been on point so this is another example of poor decision making."

@LazzieM88 mentioned:

"I wish him all the best I l hope he stays fit,all the best @khama_Billiat11."

@Mafa38418625 tweeted:

"Congratulations."

Pitso Mosimane says he wanted Khama Billiat at Mamelodi Sundowns

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed that he wished he could've kept Khama Billiat after he signed for Kaizer Chiefs in 2018. Mosimane says that he even wanted to re-sign the player but couldn't do so because of his contractual obligations.

Pitso said:

"When I was still at Sundowns, yes I wanted Khama, but you can’t have a player who belongs to another team and is contracted to another team."

