The former Kaizer Chiefs footballer exited the club after his contract expired in June 2023

The star was reported earlier that he was unhappy with the 60% salary cut Amakhosi offered him

Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat has been rumoured to be in Cape Town to train with Cape Town City

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Biliat was rumoured to be in Cape Town undergoing training with Cape Town City. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

Seems like Khama Billiat's rumoured move is far from over. The Zimbabwean star is allegedly said to be in Cape Town training.

Is Khama Billiat in training with Cape Town City?

Bathong! What's going on with Khama Billiat? The former Kaizer Chiefs player has resurfaced and recently has made headlines.

The star was last seen or heard of after his exit at Amakhosi in June 2023, where the player announced his retirement from international football.

It was also rumoured that the footballer declined an offer which Kaizer Chiefs made. They were offering him a 60% salary cut, meaning he would earn 200K to stay in the team.

Recently, Khama topped the trending list after he posted a video on Instagram, which he has now deleted, that went viral on social media, causing speculations that he has moved to Cape Town and is in training with Cape Town City.

Where is Khama Billiat now?

According to the South African, netizens are left speculating whether the former Amakhosi player is with Cape Town City. The coincidence left many bewildered, as he released the video shortly after news surfaced that he was scheduled to join Cape Town City for training, coinciding with the club's strong interest in signing him.

Check out some of the tweets below:

@TMokaiwa wrote:

"Khama Billiat must give us 3 seasons of his best. I miss him."

@maetsebane said:

"CAPE TOWN CITY HAND KHAMA BILLIAT DEADLINE DATE | Billiat has to decide whether or not he will be joining the Citizens by the end of Thursday, 5 October."

@2bzin tweeted:

"Khama Billiat went home or he’s still here?"

@DiskiAfrika said:

"Zimbabwean midfielder Khama Billiat is set to return to South Africa, with a possible move to Cape Town City in the works."

@KickOffMagazine wrote:

"Cape Town City owner John Comitis has issued an update on the club's attempts to acquire the services of in-demand former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat."

@AwalMoHudu said:

"PSL side Cape Town City have expressed interest in signing former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, Zimbabwean talisman Khama Billiat."

@thisisadonisj said:

"Where's Khama Billiat?"

