ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has issued a warning to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to fix the Sassa grant saga or face the music

More than 600 000 social grant beneficiaries were left penniless when Postbank failed to pay Sassa grants on time

Mbalula said during the ANC's manifesto launch in Pietermaritzburg that he's proud of how the party has bettered the lives of South Africans

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has received a stern warning from Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to fix Sassa grant issues. Image: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to get her house in order or "someone will be fixed".

Mbalula spoke during the ANC manifesto launch in Pietermaritzburg, where thousands of supporters flocked the Harry Gwala stadium in support of the party reviewing its 2019 manifesto.

As previously reported by Briefly, Postbank has been having endless problems with paying social grant beneficiaries on time, with the most recent being the shortage of money at many KwaZulu-Natal branches.

Earlier this month, the public entity released a statement on its Twitter page urging Sassa grant beneficiaries to make use of retail stores and ATMs to collect their grants.

Last month, more than 600 000 of recipients were left destitute for days after queueing outside branches on what was supposed to be a seamless collection of their grants only to return home empty-handed and frustrated.

Mzansi dissatisfied over delayed payment of grants

Following the tweet, people took to the comment section to lambast Postbank for its failure to pay grants. Below are some of the replies from angry netizens:

@denny52pen said:

"When are those who never got their full pension getting the difference???"

@Mpho_OAM commented:

"The ATMs are not safe for old people, they are defrauded each day due no visibility of security guards. It's easier for the criminals to defraud them and steal their money."

@Cazkats1 asked:

"Pension day again and ONCE AGAIN my mom's pension is not in, WHAT IS GOING ON???"

@MReakantse expressed dissatisfaction by saying:

"Bathong, now Sassa cards have limits? I went to withdraw and it said daily limit reached. When we checked the balance, there was only R600."

@marvelgaceni asked:

"Which ATM, coz the cards are not working, they are expired?"

Mbalula proud of ANC’s service delivery

Addressing the public during the manifesto renewal speech, Mbalula expressed his satisfaction with the governing party, saying that the R350 social relief of distress grant is proof that the ruling party cares about its people.

TimesLIVE reported that Mbalula also necessitated the acknowledgement of other service delivery programmes, such as the provision of RDP houses and no-fee schools.

Among his listing of alleged accomplishments by the party, Mbalula had this to say:

"No young person can claim they don’t get a job because they don’t have experience.”

No end in sight to social development problems

Briefly News previously reported that the social development portfolio has been marred with controversy for what has been an endless nightmare for many impoverished families.

As reported by Ground Up, Postbank's Board of Directors got axed following a forensic investigation which found that the entity kept contracts with suppliers illicitly.

During a media briefing by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu apologised to grant beneficiaries.

