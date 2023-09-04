Dr Malinga was one of the performers at the African National Congress Manifesto Review

The singer got dragged for performing at the event by the ruling party after he stated that he would never partake in their events

Netizens were divided by this, with some saying he had the right to change his mind and others trolled him for wanting to keep the lights on

Dr Malinga's performance at the African National Congress (ANC) Manifesto Review left a sour taste in South African's mouths.

Dr Malinga vowed that he would never again perform for the ANC after a netizen asked him if he would be interested in performing 'Wadijaja' during the election campaign. Image: @drmalinga

Uproar as Dr Malinga performs for the ANC

The ANC had their 2019 elections manifesto review on 3 September, held in Dobonsville stadium in Soweto.

Part of the lineup of performing artists providing entertainment was Dr Malinga. His performance was questioned after he stated that he would never perform for the ruling party ever again.

Netizen @Mbhele_Xoli shared a snippet from Malinga's performance and said:

"Dr Malinga performs at the #ANCManifestoReview after he said he will “NEVER” perform for the ANC again."

Netizens debate Malinga's change of heart

A screenshot of Malinga distancing himself from the ANC made rounds, making people confused about why he decided to perform on Sunday.

Malinga brought his energy and signature dance moves to the stage as he entertained the crowd of ANC supporters.

This is what tweeps had to say:

@Tabile_Zukile said:

"I was shocked too because I remember that “Never”, but I guess bills won’t pay themselves."

@JoyLethabo8 said:

"Mbalula made sure after seeing his tweet."

@LutendoMathobo said:

"What's wrong with that? He wants to pay his bills."

@LuthandoZibeko said:

"Surely, Doctor Malinga has a right to change his mind...so is every wise man."

@The_Phsycologis said:

"He never said he would not perform at an ANC event. He replied never."

