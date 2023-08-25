Another video of Dr Malinga going on TikTok live has made rounds on Twitter, and this time, he wore bizarre clothing

Dr Malinga wore a colourful wig and a woman's dress and would often flash his waist trainer

He had social media chuckling as he often does this, and some people even thought that he was struggling for money

Dr Malinga has once again landed himself on everyone's radar with his insane TikTok live sessions.

The 'Via Orlando' hitmaker caused a stir on TikTok after he wore bizarre clothing. Image: @drmalinga

Dr Malinga lets loose on TikTok

Malinga has a solid following on TikTok and over 300K likes. He goes on TikTok live every day at 8 PM, and nobody knows what stunt he will pull.

On his last session, he wore a colourful wig and a dress and had a small purse.

A Twitter user, @nazzie__, shared a clip where he also shows off his waist trainer.

Mzansi left floored by Malinga's video

After Malinga publicly pleaded for people to help him pay off SARS. Mzansi came through for him, and some artists also tried booking him so he could make a living.

Now that things have died down, many assume Malinga is going on TikTok live to make money.

@barryblack___ said:

"The music industry isn’t doing too well here guys."

@mj_beenbetter said:

"What’s funny about this is the fact that he’s actually doing this for the money."

@Keamo_Keeps said:

"I need someone to tell me he's making money from this, because otherwise I don't understand."

buzwepama said:

"He's always been a clown and once he has enough money for the makeup, I'm sure he will apply it."

@Jeff_hound said:

"Man is down bad."

@thetsongaprince

"This man needs a sjambok."

Prince Kaybee laughs at Malinga

Commenting on a video shared by user @MaDhlomo, Prince Kaybee was puzzled by Malinga's actions.

A very energetic Dr Malinga went on TikTok live and sang a person's name whenever they commented while wearing a waist trainer. Whenever a cowboy emoji came on, he acted like a horse.

Malinga breaks down while discussing SARS

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga broke down as he pleaded with Mzansi to help him pay SARS.

This came after the video of his furniture being repossessed resurfaced.

