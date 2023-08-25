Prince Kaybee has hilariously denied rumours that he is one of the highest-paid DJs in Mzansi charging a cool R55K per gig

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker said the reports were not true and he does not own any properties or fancy vehicles

Responding to his claims, fans said he is trying to cover up because he is scared Sars will come knocking on his door

Prince Kaybee has vehemently denied claims that he is one of the richest music producers and DJs in the country.

Prince Kaybee has denied reports that he is one of the richest DJs in Mzansi.

Prince Kaybee rubbished R55K booking fee rumours

South African music producer Prince Kaybee has poured cold water on the claims that he is one of the wealthiest DJs in Mzansi.

The star who was responding to an article that listed among the most well-paid stars said the reports were not true and he only owns one car and does not have properties. He tweeted:

"This is a lie, I’m the poorest DJ, I only have one car to my name, a 1998 merc that values at about 40k, no properties, no nothing, please get me out of these lists."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's claims

Social media users found the star's post hilarious. Many said he was debunking the rumours and pretending to be poor because he was scared the taxman would come knocking at his door after reading the article.

@Luu_Matinjwa asked:

"And the motorbike? ️"

@VinDollar016 said:

" how are you smashing baddies with a 1998 merc? Don't lie to us"

@unclescrooch added:

"SARS after seeing everyone on the list!"

@VendaVendor added:

"Attach bank statements, please. We will decide."

@collen_sambo2 wrote:

" SARS is watching you"

