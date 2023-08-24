Veteran broadcaster Tbo Touch has spoken out about why he resigned from Metro FM

He told Anele Mdoda and Frankie Fire that he was proving a point at the time

He has since returned to the SABC radio station, much to his fans delight

International socialite Tbo Touch has spilt the beans on why he left the SABC 11 years ago and the lessons he received.

Tbo Touch spoke about his love-and-hate relationship with Metro FM on Anele Mdoda and Fanie Fire's breakfast show. Images: @tbotouch

Tbo Touch speaks on the 947 Breakfast Club

Touch spoke to Anele Mdoda and Frankie Fire on Anele and The Club On 947 about why he left Metro FM in 2016, stating that it was amicable:

“The sad reality about talented people is we always threaten that where they are is the best thing that could happen in their life.

"So a month later I bought a C605, and took the family to Barcelona. I felt like I was going to be the first one to show people there's life after what people seem to fence as your dream. My dream is to not be locked to a specific location or address.”

Check out a clip from the interview below:

Tbo Touch celebrates 20 years on radio

The rapper celebrated two decades on the radio in April, a month after his return to the SABC.

He posted a picture on his Instagram to reflect on the journey:

"Can't believe this April 2023 I will be celebrating 20 years on radio. It feels like yesterday."

Here is the post:

Social media congratulates Tbo Touch on his radio anniversary

His fans on Instagram took to his post to celebrate his milestone. Some people took the opportunity to reflect on their fondest memories with the DJ:

@Kvgroyalty declared:

"Our leader King of the airwaves."

@Zama.phakathi affirmed:

"You were made for radio my friend! You're always at your best on air!"

@Joearrangement asked:

"What can I do for you to celebrate this milestone with you?"

@Ma.ndi474 was shocked:

"Can't believe you started radio at the age of 20!"

@Dimplepearls congratulated:

"Worth celebrating buddy, you have done well for yourself!"

@Vato_on_god felt nostalgic:

"Rhyme and Reason @tbotouch made us look deep into hip-hop."

