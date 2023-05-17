Anele Mdoda has been hailed by social media users after she revealed how she makes sure her Anele and The Club team are taken care of

The radio and television personality said that she could not sign her groundbreaking contract until she was certain that everyone on her team was content with their contracts

Fans loved how the star always goes above and beyond to give support to her co-workers and industry colleagues

Anele Mdoda has been praised by social media users after the star shared how she stood for her team to ensure that her team is happy.

Anele Mdoda reveals that she stood up for her team to also get better offers

Speaking during an interview on The Sias du Plessis Show, the veteran radio and television presenter touched on many aspects of her illustrious career.

Anele Mdoda also noted how she could not sign her groundbreaking five-year contract with the owners of 947 FM, Primedia Broadcasting until her team on Anele and The Club were taken care of.

She said she advocated for her team to get better salaries because she didn't want to feel their heavy burdens while at work. She said:

"I just got to a point where I was like if my team is not taken care of any longer I can't be a part of this because it's heavy on me because I can feel the energy. I didn't sign my contract until my team was taken care of."

Anele Mdoda hailed for standing up for her Anele and the Club team

Anele Mdoda's viral interview earned her flowers from her fans. Many loved that the star went out of her way to ensure that her team got the recognition they deserve.

@Like_Lulo said:

"I’ve always heard that she was a team player but I did not know it was to this level!! MOTHER!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️.

@RaisingPhoenix_ wrote:

"This lady is actually a really good person. I remember once reading she bought her helper a car. It's not even about the material, it's just her being considerate and kind."

@R_vona added:

"She has a heart of gold uAnele she was behind me at the parking pay machine at Sandton City, so weird I didn’t recognise her. My ticket wouldn’t work and she offered to pay for me and then told me never to put my parking ticket in my phone case, it messes with the card."

