Anele Mdoda did not let a snarky comment from Nando's questioning her hygiene practice slide

The media personality took a picture with a R5 coin between her gapped teeth, and Nando's made fun of the germs on the coin

Anele clapped back and said she only worries about the coins in the filthy tills at Nando's restaurants

Anele Mdoda called out Nando's for the dirty coins in its tills. Image: @zintathu and @cottagebites

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Nando's exchanged a few blows on Twitter which had people sniggering. The restaurant chain's Twitter page is known for spicy commentary and humourous trolling.

Nando's said germs were rushing into Anele's mouth after she posted a picture balancing a R 5 coin between her teeth.

Anele drags Nando's for its filthy restaurants

The 947 Breakfast Club host hit Nando's with an uppercut and said it must worry about its dirty restaurants before coming for her.

"I only worry about the coins that come from your tills. Phela, we have seen the state there, mos."

Nando's is usually very good with comebacks but still has not responded to Anele's scathing tweet, and people have named her the winner of the mini-twar.

Mzansi entertained by twar between Anele Mdoda and Nando's

@LuckyP259 said:

"No coming back from thatgerms sies."

@MvuseleloKamo mentioned:

"The kitchen belongs to you sis'omdala bayakusukela!"

@MadhuraNina posted:

"Hahahaaa Anele! They cannot even offer you a free meal after this. As we wait for a new advert."

@Thabo_Tshisi stated:

"You're cooking Nandos?"

@Karaboo_44 commented:

"Their speed points are so dirty."

@DatNtoe tweeted:

"Cook them sis, fetch them one by one."

@Phakah126 said:

"No clap back from the overpriced chicken bhuquza."

@Zutsar0311 wrote:

"They had it coming. Clap harder next time ntomb’akuthi!"

Anele Mdoda fuming after UAE president Sheikh Mohamed builds R20m airport runway in Eastern Cape

