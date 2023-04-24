Anele Mdoda has expressed her views after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan built himself an airport runway in the Eastern Cape

Media reports claimed Al Nahyan spent R20 million to repair the Bulembu Airport in Bhisho, which Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane approved

Mabuyane's decision convinced Anele Mdoda and other Mzansi people that South Africa is being sold to Dubai officials

Anele Mdoda has chimed in on the Eastern Cape airport controversy involving UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to News24, Mohamed landed in Bhisho, Eastern Cape, with a 500-person entourage on a R20 million airport runway he built for himself.

The vacation is to commemorate the end of Ramadan and Al Nahyan and his entourage will spend two weeks in a private resort, which he built at the beginning of 2023.

Anele weighed in on the Al Nahyan controversy in a trending Twitter video by online news and current affairs account @PSAFLIVE, and she didn't mince her words.

Mdoda expressed concern that the people the UAE president landed with may not have had their documentation reviewed and that customs and immigration may not have been cleared.

As Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane authorised the visit and decision for AI Nahyan to renovate the Bulembu Airport near Bhisho for R20 million, Anele stated that she believes the country is being sold to Dubai officials. She worries for South Africa's future, particularly for the younger generation.

"Guys, our kids are not gonna have anything left of this country if we allow things like this to happen and think that it's okay. This country is being sold off piece by piece," said Anele.

Watch the full video below:

Mzansi agrees with Anele Mdoda's opinion on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's airport controversy

@jay_lukz said:

"Unfortunately, the mainstream media is still talking about Thabo Bester. By the time people wake up, that guy would have returned to his country and the ANC government will promise to investigate."

@percy_kokong shared:

"My fear as a citizen in SA is being attacked by Isis and Bokoharam. We are way too relaxed. Other countries saw that we are not strict enough, which is why they will come and set up camps here, if they're not doing it already."

@Umalumewabantu posted:

"What Anele Mdoda is describing is what Thuli Madonsela referred to as State Capture."

@I_am_aMarvel wrote:

"To think that SANDF and Home Affairs are not even bothered by such is the worst! Money already exchanged hands at the highest level way before this landing! The Presidency is fully aware of this too."

@ThemaTwala also said:

"Unfortunately, the clever blacks and colonial clerks will disagree with Anele. SA is being sold portion by portion."

@PSAF_Museum added:

"One day, foreigners will fight for ownership of this country and South Africans will be spectators."

Anele Mdoda has her say on Dr Nandipha's arrest in a hilarious tweet

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda had fans in stitches with a tweet about Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

This came after the doctor was arrested along with Thabo Bester after being deported from Tanzania.

News of the couple's arrest reverberated around South African social media as tweeps lauded authorities for a job well done. That didn't hold Mdoda back, who took to Twitter to weigh in.

