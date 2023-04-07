The Gupta brothers, who are wanted in South Africa for corruption, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland

Rajesh and Atul Gupta are supposed to be in detention in the United Arab Emirates

South Africans believe that the country is being lied to by government regarding the Gutptas' detention and extradition

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SWITZERLAND - Reports of the Gutpa brothers' detention in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may be false as the pair, Rajesh and Atul, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta, who are supposedly detained in the UAE, have reportedly been spotted in Switzerland. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Bloomberg reported that Rajesh and Atul were seen in the country towards the end of March. The sighting contradicts reports that the brothers have been in UAE custody since July 2022 after failing a bail bid.

The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services insists that it has no knowledge of the Gupta brothers' release.

No progress on Gutpas' extradition to South Africa

The ministry has been trying to get the brothers extradited to South Africa to face charges on two corruption cases - the Nulane and Estina cases.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the ministry hasn't heard back from the UAE on the status of its extradition application, TimesLIVE reported

South Africans believe citizens are being lied to about the Guptas' detention

South Africans doubt that the Gupta brothers are in jail in the UAE.

Below are some comments:

@NickvGraan claimed:

"We've probably been lied to again."

@DavidHe47654658 added:

"There is no way those Guptas have been in jail for a single day. No way. Let's get real."

@SamOlivetree said:

"Guptas are detained like Eskom has no corruption."

@Che_4real stated:

"We knew all along they weren't in custody of any sort. Was highly unlikely."

@reiniebooysen commented:

"As I said, the Zuptarian Crime Syndicate running South Africa is playing with us like a cat flicking around a mouse. Everything you're told by everyone from @CyrilRamaphosa down is a lie... Don't fall for it."

Home Affairs senior director fired for attempting to issue Gupta associate a visa, SA says, “Send them to jail”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Home Affairs senior manager was given the boot after he was found guilty of attempting to issue a visa for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others.

Director of Appeals Major Kobese was fired on Wednesday, 22 March, for unsuccessfully facilitating the process of issuing permits. However, his plan was foiled because other officials refused to be part of his “shenanigans”.

The department said Kobese was found guilty of three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties in a disciplinary hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News